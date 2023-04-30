'Through God, All Things Are Possible': Dolly Parton's No-Holds-Barred Comments on the Power of the Lord in Her Life

Country legend Dolly Parton recently said she always asks God to “bless everything” and everyone with whom she works, heralding the importance faith plays in her daily life.

Parton, 77, reaffirmed her Christian faith in a recent Fox News interview, reiterating the beliefs she so often and candidly discusses.

“My faith impacts everything that I do because I do believe that, through God, all things are possible,” Parton told Fox News. “And so I always ask God to bless everything that I do and the people that I work with and to bring all the right things and right people into my life and to take the wrong ones out.”

The iconic singer said she tries to “love through love” and emphasized the importance her faith has had on her life and career.

“I just think that my spirituality has been a guiding light in my life and my strength, really, in my creative energy,” she said. “And my spiritual energy has really been a great force to keep me going all these years and still being productive.”

Parton made these comments while discussing her new kids’ book, “Billy the Kid Makes It Big,” which tackles the topic of bullying. She said she’s hoping to inspire kids through the story.

As CBN’s Faithwire previously reported, Parton made similar headlines in December, when she sang her hit song, “Go to Hell,” during a Christmas special, passionately rebuking the devil on primetime TV.

“Take your wars and your politics, your lust, and your greed, and go to hell in a handbasket, ’cause heaven waits for me,” she sang. “You’re a cheat, you’re a liar, you’re a scoundrel and a thief.”

Parton danced and sang along with a choir as a man portraying Satan followed her around the stage. At one point, she stopped to deliver the performance’s climax: a mini-sermon directed at the devil.

The famed performer has long spoken about her belief in God and faith, and has partnered with Christian music artists in recent years.

She won a Grammy in 2021 alongside Christian singer Zach Williams for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for their duet version of Williams’ song, “There Was Jesus.”

She also won a Grammy in 2020 with Christian band For KING & COUNTRY for the duet rendition of their single, “God Only Knows.”