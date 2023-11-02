Texas Rangers Win World Series, Players & Coaches Give 'God The Glory'

The Texas Rangers are World Series Champions for the first time in the franchise's 63-year history after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 on Wednesday in Game 5. And many of the players have remained thankful to God for their success in the post season.

"Anyone that interviews me or gives me an opportunity to speak, God's going to receive the glory," said Tony Beasley, the longest-tenured Rangers coach, recently.

Winning the World Series is a first for many of the players and coaches including rookies Evan Carter and Josh Jung.



Texas Rangers' Evan Carter (AP Photo/LM Otero)

"This is just an unbelievable experience," Carter told the MLB Network following the game. "What a group of guys to experience it with. I'm blessed to be here. It's unbelievable...what a dream come true."

Evan Carter steps on the #MLBTonight set to talk about his calm demeanor, and is joined by some special guests #WorldSeries | #WentAndTookIt pic.twitter.com/NfaJERDX5v — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 2, 2023

"Excitement, joy, all of it," Jung said Wednesday night. "I can't even process all of the emotions. It's just, 'Wow, we did it.'"

Just two months ago, Carter wasn't even on the roster, spending most of the season in the minor leagues. But by the time the postseason started a month later he was a starter and the number 3 hitter, Sports Spectrum reports.

A core group of veterans led the way to victory, but Carter and Jung played a crucial role in the team's historic run, which included an 11-0 record during road games during the series, according to the outlet.

And their faith has been on full display the entire season.

Jung's bio on X reads, "Baseball is what I do, not who I am," and "Competitor for Christ."

"I gave my life to Christ my freshman year of high school, and then my freshman year of college was the first time I took that step of a personal journey with Him," Jung told HisHuddle.com in December 2020. "My three years in college were awesome in many ways, but the thing that really hit home with me are the memories from sharing my story with God to others."

Carter grew up in a Christian family in Elizabethton, Tennessee, and participated in his church's youth group, Church Leaders reports.

His youth minister and coach, Jason Holly, told Baptist Press that Carter was a "phenomenal athlete," but "with his faith, he's always stayed steady."

Holly said Carter was always "grounded on the Lord, and he had his eyes, his ears, and his heart the right way."

Just before Carter was called up to the major leagues to play, he told reporters he was grateful to God for the opportunity to play on his childhood's favorite team.

The Texas Rangers organization shared "Evan Carter has arrived" on their Facebook page with photos of Carter in his "Jesus Won" T-shirt.

As Carter became more popular, people began asking for the shirts. So he and his wife, Kaylen, partnered with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, who originally made the shirt, to sell more.

"Our mission is to use the platform that baseball has blessed us with to give back to our community in Carter County, TN. Proceeds from your purchase of a Jesus Won t-shirt will jointly benefit two incredible programs in our community," Carter wrote on Instagram promoting the T-shirts.

Kaylen opened up to reporters about the couple's faith in God saying, "All the glory to God," she said. "Without him, we wouldn't be here."

Meanwhile, many Rangers fans are posting on social media about one reason they've supported the team so fervently. They point out that the Rangers were the only MLB team that refused to host LGBT Pride night, and they're grateful the organization honored God in that way.



