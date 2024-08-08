Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Breaks Own World Record to Win Olympic Gold in Women's 400-M Hurdles

U.S. track and field star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone won the gold medal in the 400-meter hurdles at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, once again breaking her own world record, finishing the race in just 50.37 seconds.

This was the sixth time the 25-year-old American lowered the world record while winning a race.

In the Paris final, she led the race heading into the corner before escalating even further down the home stretch to win by a wide margin, winning the race by 1.50 seconds. American teammate Anna Cockrell won the silver.

Sydney has been outspoken about her faith in Jesus Christ, talking to CBN over the years about her faith journey.

She told CBN she battles with issues like perfectionism and anxiety. After losing the world championships in Doha, Qatar in 2019, she cried out to God in a new way in her life.

She remembers praying, "'God, I need you. There’s no way I'm going to heal from all of this unless it's with you.’ And so during COVID, that was when I truly started seeking Him. He was very gracious during that time to reveal Himself to me. And it was reading Colossians 3 that flipped a switch for me in terms of my thinking and just kind of how I saw everything. It just made the whole gospel make sense and I can't tell you what it was about it, but the lens in which I viewed life had truly switched; and understanding that, in and of myself, I have nothing to offer God. But it is just the righteousness of Jesus covering my life based upon my faith that is presentable before Him."

