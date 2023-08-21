'Sound of Freedom' Surpasses $175M in Box Office Sales, Beating Summer Blockbusters

The faith-based film about a former Homeland Security agent who embarks on a journey to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers is closing out the summer passing $175 million in box office ticket sales.

Sound of Freedom is the surprise hit of the summer recently beating out bigger-budget films.

The Angel Studios film comes in at the number 10 spot surpassing No. 11 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny ($173 million), No. 12 Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One ($161 million), and No. 13 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts ($157 million). Pixar's Elemental ranks No. 15 with $150 million.

As CBN News has reported, Sound of Freedom opened on the Fourth of July as a summer surprise to critics, and it has continued to stun Hollywood with its overwhelming success at the box office. The film finished number one on opening weekend, number two on its second weekend, and then finished at number three on its third weekend.

Now in its fifth week, the film remains in 2,000 theaters.

The film is based upon the true story of former government agent Tim Ballard who quit his job to go and rescue a little girl from sex traffickers in the Colombian jungle. In the process, Ballard ends up saving 123 people, 55 of whom were children, from one mission alone.

The movie stars Jim Caviezel, Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino, Bill Camp, José Zúñiga, and Eduardo Verástegui.

A Powerful Impact

Ballard recently told CBN's Faithwire no one anticipated the project would attract so much attention and perform so well.

But it is changing hearts as it raises awareness of the human trafficking crisis.

"From the very beginning, this movie had me choked up, tugging at my heartstrings. It effortlessly keeps you on the edge of your seat, igniting a fire of determination to see the bad guys brought to justice and the innocent children saved. I cannot recommend it enough – Jim Caviezel's performance is truly awe-inspiring. You can feel the passion and dedication he poured into this role, leaving a lasting impression on your soul," said one review about the film.



"Amazing movie and brilliantly made. It was a roller coaster ride with pure emotion and made you think of how people can do this dangerous and heroic job, which can bring you to tears of what they have to see and experience," another review said.

Trafficking survivor Lisa Michelle, founder of Untethered Ministries in San Antonio, Texas, says the film provided her with a unique opportunity.

"I felt like the baton was passed to me after that film. Everyone's calling," she said. "People are wanting to volunteer, to donate, and all of that, so it's giving the voice back to me and helping me to navigate the conversation into our real-life trafficking cases that we're seeing today."

For many moviegoers, this film has opened their eyes to the trafficking happening in their local communities, right here in the U.S.

"Once you're aware of trafficking, you see it more," Michelle said. "We're missing the victims right in front of us... the victims that are working at our local stores and in our nail salons and our massage parlors."

Crowd-funders Being Paid Back with Interest

Angel Studios was able to produce the film through crowd-funding, and the organization announced last week that the 6,678 people who invested in the marketing budget of the film will be paid back their investment plus a 20 percent profit.

"6,678 Angel Guild members have now received $1.20 for every $1 they invested into the launch budget for Sound of Freedom, and we are thrilled to be able to get funds back to them in three months," said Neal Harmon, CEO of Angel Studios. "The Angel Guild is key to our theatrical strategy and paying out as quickly as possible is always our first priority."