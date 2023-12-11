Son of Megachurch Pastor Wins Big on 'Wheel of Fortune'

The son of the founding pastor of an Alabama megachurch is now the winner of one of America's longest-running game shows.

Michael Hodges, son of Church of the Highlands founding Pastor Chris Hodges, is the latest winner of the "Wheel of Fortune" game show.

In an episode that aired on December 7th, Hodges solved a bonus round puzzle that won him more than $52,000.



He solved the final puzzle asking the question, "What are you doing?" The answer was "Opening a jar."

The vice president of spiritual development for Highlands College rejoiced over his high winnings as his wife came on set to celebrate.

Pastor Chris Hodges responded to his son's win on Instagram joking that it was good timing for the church's upcoming offering.

"My son Michael was the big winner on Wheel of Fortune tonight! Just in time for the Legacy Offering," he wrote with a smiling emoji.



Michael is the former pastor at the Greystone campus of the Church of the Highlands.

He is one of five children of Pastor Chris Hodges and his wife, Tammy.

