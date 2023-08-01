Singer Tori Kelly Reportedly Released From Hospital After Scary Blood Clot Ordeal

Tori Kelly arrives at the premiere of "Sing 2" on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Grammy-winning singer Tori Kelly has reportedly been released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, after battling blood clots around her lungs and legs.

Entertainment news site TMZ reported the 30-year-old singer was discharged Monday, with sources telling the outlet she’s purportedly “on the road to recovery” and is home.

A cause for the blood clots is reportedly not yet known.

Social media posts from Kelly and husband, André Murillo, have not yet explicitly addressed TMZ’s report the singer has gone home to rest. However, Kelly did post an encouraging Instagram message Thursday.

As CBN News reported, the “Should’ve Been Us” singer cited Deuteronomy 31:8 in the subject of her post. The verse reads, “The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.”

Kelly also told fans she was feeling “strong and more hopeful, but unfortunately, there are still some things to uncover.”

Her comments came days after she reportedly collapsed while having dinner with friends, a serious medical emergency that left her hospitalized for days when doctors discovered blood clots.

Kelly’s Instagram note also expressed gratitude for the prayers being offered and shared some details of the terrifying ordeal.

“It has been a scary few days, but I can feel your prayers and can’t stop thinking about you,” the singer wrote. “I’m so grateful for the amazing doctors and nurses who have been looking after me.”

Listen to the latest episode of CBN’s Quick Start podcast.

The medical emergency came as Kelly was preparing for this week’s release of her new EP “Tori.”

“Of course, I’m heartbroken about all of the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but I know my health must come first,” she added.

Murillo also shared over the weekend on his Instagram Story about his wife’s medical improvement and offered a powerful message about his faith in the Lord.

“I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has prayed for Tori and sent any ounce of love her way,” he wrote. “I believe it moved mountains. Fear gripped me hard, but God is bigger than my fears.”

Read more about Kelly’s Christian faith and journey here, and continue to pray for her recovery.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***