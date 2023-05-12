Sight & Sound Theaters Announce New Production of 'Daniel' for 2024

Sight & Sound announced its newest original stage production will be coming to audiences in Lancaster, Pennsylvania March 2024.

"DANIEL" will take audiences into the heart of the hope-filled story of the Old Testament servant Daniel. The show will center around Daniel and his friends Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego after they are exiled to Babylon and face "royal pressures and dangerous choices," according to a news release.

Audiences will watch as Daniel and his friends trust God during fiery trials.

"Daniel didn't set out to be influential," said show Producer, Kristen Brewer. "As he walked faithfully through life, the Lord placed him in circumstances where God's light would shine through him. We hope audiences will be inspired by Daniel's unwavering faith."

The production will feature the original music which Sight & Sound is known for as well as special effects and towering sets.

Millions are already familiar with spectacular Sight & Sound productions ranging from "Moses" to "David" to "Jesus".

"It's a huge story and it's a huge show," said Brewer.

"We have the lion's den, of course. We have the fiery furnace. We have visions and dreams and I am also excited to share with our audience how hopeful this story is," Brewer explained.

Tickets go on sale May 16, 2023. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.sight-sound.com.

