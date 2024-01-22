Russell Brand Reveals Why He Wears a Cross and Is Reading the Bible 'a Lot More'

Russell Brand, the controversial English comedian and actor, is opening up more about his spiritual journey of discovery and new realizations about his faith and relationship with God. The revelations come as he is also facing some very serious allegations of sexual misconduct that are being investigated by police.

In a short 90-second video posted to the social media platform X on Sunday, Brand shared why he wears a cross on a necklace.

"The reason I wear a cross is because Christianity and in particular, the figure of Christ are it seems to me inevitably becoming more important as I become more familiar with suffering, purpose, self, and not self," he said.

Brand, 48, told his followers he was reading the Bible "a lot more" and is also reading Rick Warren's book The Purpose Driven Life.

"When I grew up, Christianity seemed like it was either really irrelevant and old-fashioned and sort of dusty and sort of incense and sort of 'Anno Domini'," he chanted. "Or they tried to modernize it," the comedian continued as he pretended to hold up a guitar, switching his voice to another accent. "And it seems just like, 'Right. Ok, we're gonna talk about Jesus.'"

"And like both of those routes seemed like ooh I don't know if there's anything for me," Brand said. "And I suppose it takes a certain amount of adulthood and it might be different for all of us. But for me, it seems that it's taken quite a lot to recognize that you need, I need, a personal relationship with God."

"It occurred to me that if instead of always talking to myself inwardly, I could replace one of those voices with an indwelling God," he said. "It says in Galatians, it is our job to die so that as Christ died on the cross he might be reborn in us."

"I'm very interested to hear what you think because for me, my heart is open," Brand said as he invited his followers to let him know what they thought in the comments.

Why I Wear A Cross!

I'm interested to hear what YOU think, let me know. pic.twitter.com/kMcyYgvl7o — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) January 21, 2024

Thousands of users responded to Brand's request.

"Amen. Jesus is interested... He loves you," one user said.

Another user shared, "Jesus has changed me too! He can do it for anybody if they call on Him in faith!"

"Praise, praise, praise the Lord! #JesusChrist the only one that can change and transform a life. Try Him, your life will never again be the same!!" a user wrote.

And another user, Greg Laurie, senior pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship, saw Brand's video and reached out to him, replying directly.

"Hi Russell- I love what you have to say in this video! We have never met, but I wanted to introduce myself. My name is Greg Laurie and my life was radically changed by Jesus Christ. I like you was put off by Christians at first, but then I heard the Gospel message," Laurie wrote.

"The word 'Gospel' means 'Good news.' We are all sinners and we have broken God's commandments and fallen short of His standards. But the good news is that God loved us so much He sent His only son to die on the cross for our sins and then rise from the dead. Jesus is alive and ready to come into your life, Russell!" he continued.

"He is just a prayer away. You might pray something like this," Laurie suggested. "Lord Jesus, I want to have a personal relationship with you. I know I am a sinner and I believe you died on the cross from my sins. I turn from those sins and put my faith in you right now to be my Lord and savior, my God and friend. Thanks for hearing this prayer. In Jesus name, I pray, amen."

"Russell- To know more about a new relationship with God, go our our website, http://Knowgod.org. There was also a movie made about how my life was changed by Jesus called @JesusRevMovie. You can watch it on @netflix," Laurie continued.



"Russell- We are all praying for you!" he concluded.

Hi Russell-



I love what you have to say in this video!

We have never met, but I wanted to introduce myself.



My name is Greg Laurie and my life was radically changed by Jesus Christ.

I like you was put off by Christians at first, but then I heard the Gospel message.



The word… https://t.co/siaV66dx20 — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) January 21, 2024

Also responding to Brand, one user commented, "Paul had a resume to boast about religious accomplishments more than any. However, he realized that 'loosing himself' as he described in Galatians as 'crucified with Christ' was where he truly found his identity. @rustyrockets

(Brand's X handle) - it starts with @greglaurie words above."

Another user called upon all believers to pray for Brand as he appears to be seeking the truth.

"Believers" in the Lord Jesus Christ, let's lift up Russell Brand in prayer and ask the Lord to open his heart to receive the gospel of salvation. If he is seeking sincerely, the Lord will find him. It's not complicated. PRAY & BELIEVE! John 3:16," the user wrote.

As CBN's Faithwire has reported, Brand has long discussed God. In a 2017 episode of his podcast, "Under the Skin," he asked former atheist Alister McGrath turned Christian apologist: "Is there any point in God?"

It seems Brand has now found that point. He told Fox News in March 2023, "Like many desperate people, I need spirituality," Brand said. "I need God, or I cannot cope in this world. I need to believe in the best in people."

Nine Women Claim Brand Sexually Assaulted Them

Brand has been accused of sexually assaulting at least nine women, according to various media reports. He was questioned for a second time by London police last month as they were investigating sexual offense allegations, according to U.K. media outlets.

British police do not name suspects who have not been arrested and charged, according to USA Today.

Brand has denied the allegations. In a video posted to social media before the first four allegations became public in September, he said he refuted what he called "very serious allegations," according to NBC News.

One of the women sued Brand in November, alleging he sexually assaulted her during the production of the movie Arthur in July 2010.

EDITOR'S NOTE: In reporting about steps that high-profile individuals may be taking toward God, CBN does not endorse past or current behavior that may not line up with the Word of God. As we report positive developments in celebrities' spiritual journeys, we encourage our readers to pray for anyone and everyone in the news, that the fruit of God would grow in all of our lives.