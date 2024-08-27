Rock Star Pauses Show to Call Out Culture's Lies, Tell Audience 'Jesus Christ Loves You'

PHOTO: Brad Arnold of the band 3 Doors Down performs during Patriots Fest on May 18, 2024, in Aurora, IL. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Brad Arnold, the lead singer of the rock band 3 Doors Down, caught attention this month for powerful comments he made about Jesus and faith during a concert at Hersheypark Stadium in Pennsylvania.

Before belting out the band’s song “Away From the Sun” at the show on Aug. 23, Arnold told the audience he started feeling compelled two years ago to share an important message with fans during his performances.

He then asked for just a few moments to tell the thousands gathered that God loves them, according to PennLive.com. It was a truly moving monologue.

“I feel like I can identify with this song more than most of our songs,” he said, calling “Away From the Sun” his favorite of the band’s ballads. “This world surrounds by a message we’ll never be good enough, we’ll never be strong enough, we’ll never be beautiful enough, we’ll never be rich enough.”

Arnold wasn’t done there, calling out a “lie” he believes is perpetuated on social media and in other facets of life: that we’ll never be truly loved and that we’ll never “win.”

“My friends, I just want to take a second to tell you — that’s an absolute lie,” he said. “You are loved. You are enough, and you will win. Not only can you win, but you will win. You’ll always be enough for one reason, and that’s because Jesus Christ loves you.”

Despite the daily failures and struggles each person faces, Arnold said each individual is still deeply loved by God. He then proclaimed, “Repeat after me: I am the one that Jesus loves.”

These proclamations were met with cheers and claps, with the audience repeating his words.

Other online videos and posts show Arnold is no stranger to sharing his faith on stage, with the singer offering similar statements during other 3 Doors Down shows.

He’s also vocal about his faith on social media.

“Many prayers for all the kids headed back school,” he wrote in a recent Instagram post, sharing an image with text from Deuteronomy 31:6. The verse reads, “The Lord your God goes with you.”

