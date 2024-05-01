Revival in Hollywood? Candace Cameron Bure on Jesus Invading Tinsel Town: 'It's Pretty Incredible'

Actress Candace Cameron Bure continues to bring hope, faith, and love to Hollywood.

From her roots in “Full House” to her creativity in executive producing films like “Unsung Hero,” Bure is on a mission to tell important stories while entertaining the masses.

In a recent interview with CBN News, she shared her passion for positive, uplifting entertainment, and explained what it’s been like to see more people in Hollywood embrace — or at least show interest in — Jesus.

“Wonder Years” star Danica McKellar is just one of the actors who came to faith after Bure personally shared Scripture with her. McKellar told CBN News last year Bure is “amazing” and took the time to answer her questions about Jesus and the Bible.

“I just want people to feel that they’re not alone, that there’s love for you at any time, and it’s such a gift,” McKellar said of her faith journey.

Meanwhile, Bure said she’s grateful to be a source for helping point people to the truth.

“It’s pretty incredible from the people that I’ve walked hand-in-hand with and encouraged along the way,” Bure said. “And just to have a small part of knowing that I planted a seed, or maybe spoke a word that encouraged them along to become a believer — or strengthen their faith in Christ.”

In the end, she said this is deeply inspiring and one of the most profound purposes:

“It humbles me that God would use me,” Bure said, expressing gratitude God allows her to use her voice to help bring others to faith. “I give Him such great thanks for allowing me to use my voice and not be fearful of it — to not sit scared to tell my friends about Jesus.”

The “Fuller House” star said she often receives messages through social media thanking her for speaking out, noting she is “humbled” and encouraged by them.

Bure also discussed why she stayed away from Christian films for much of her career, explaining they had a bad reputation due to weak quality. But, in recent years, she’s been blown away by how artistic and powerful these movies have become.

“Within the last, I would say, five years, the quality is incredible,” she said. “It’s like people of faith are coming out of the woodwork.”

Watch her discuss Christian movies and TV shows and why she’s deeply proud of the powerful, family-forward story she’s telling in “Unsung Hero.” Find out more about the film, which Bure executive produces and stars in, here.

