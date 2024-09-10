'Reagan' and 'The Forge' Score Top 10 at Box Office

Two movies we've covered here at CBN News are doing well at the box office.

Estimates from boxofficemojo.com show the film "Reagan," starring Dennis Quaid, finished number three over the weekend and has brought in more than $18 million after two weeks in release.

The movie tells the story of former President Ronald Reagan's life and political career.

"It's become my favorite role I have ever had actually. Reagan was a hero of mine," Quaid told CBN News. "I voted for him twice and he was like, everybody's dad. He was a real heavyweight, and he won the Cold War. It really meant a lot to me in my life for all of us of that generation and for the generations today. And playing him was the challenge of my life."

MORE Dennis Quaid's Latest Role Is His Favorite of All Time: 'Reagan Was a Hero of Mine'

And "The Forge" came in at number six, grossing nearly $21 million after three weeks. The film is about a young man with no plans for his life who discovers how God could have a greater purpose for him.

"If you liked 'War Room,' you're going to love 'The Forge,'" filmmaker Stephen Kendrick said. "This one is actually part two, in a sense, because 'War Room' is a call to prayer, and this one is a call to discipleship."

Brothers Alex and Stephen Kendrick hope "The Forge" will help Christians create effective discipleship efforts to model the Christian walk and confront difficult issues.

MORE: Kendrick Brothers Aim to Ignite Massive Move Within American Church With Powerful New Film 'The Forge'

