The Powerful True 'Story of Possum Trot' - How This Church Went All in to Rescue Foster Kids

CBN News
07-05-2024

Angel Studios has released a powerful, new inspirational film – and be sure to bring your tissues with you for this one.

The faith-based studio that brought the "Sound of Freedom" to the world with a stunning impact at the box office is now bringing the "Sound of Hope" to theaters as well. 

The movie is called "Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot." It tells the true story of a pastor and his wife who lead a small community in east Texas to embrace children in the foster system no one else wants to adopt.

What they accomplished was truly remarkable, changing the lives of 77 children in the process.

Here's the Trailer:

"Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot" is now in theaters nationwide. Click HERE for more.

