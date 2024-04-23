Police Don't Have an Answer Yet to Mandisa's Cause of Death, but They're Ruling One Thing Out

Police in Tennessee are still searching for the reason behind the sudden death of award-winning Christian singer Mandisa, authorities reported Monday.

In a statement posted to X, Tennessee police said they would continue their investigation into the death of the 47-year-old who was found to have passed away in her home in Nashville last Thursday.

The Franklin Police Department is continuing to investigate the death of a woman found inside a Beamon Dr. residence last Thursday evening.



Over the weekend, a medical examiner identified the deceased individual as Mandisa Hundley, 47.



At this time, there is no indication the… pic.twitter.com/DheG38KqSi — Franklin Police Department (@FranklinTNPD) April 22, 2024

"At this time, there is no indication the death was the result of suspicious or criminal activity," the statement reads. "The Franklin Police Department sends its condolences to Hundley's family, friends, and fans."

As CBN News reported, K-LOVE broke the news early Friday morning that Mandisa had passed away.

Mandisa became a household name after she made it to the top nine on the fifth season of "American Idol."

The Grammy-winning artist is known for her uplifting hits like "Good Morning" and "Overcomer." Throughout her career, she collaborated with top Christian performers like TobyMac, Matthew West, Michael W. Smith, Kirk Franklin, and Jordan Feliz.

Tributes continue to pour in after her untimely death.

TobyMac shared over the weekend that the world "lost a beautiful soul."

"I have never met an artist who is more encouraging and supportive to other artists than Mandisa. She was honest and authentic but I always left her side feeling better. She watched every act, every night on every tour singing along with a smile that made you feel alive," he wrote.

"Mandisa's smile was like turning on sunshine. She lit up every room she walked into and every stage she graced. We are all going to miss her light and that beautiful smile," singer Amy Grant shared on Instagram Sunday.

"Mandisa was a friend to everybody. I was blessed enough to share the stage with her numerous times and watched her bring people together. She lit up every room and everyone around her. Her music & story touched many with the love of Jesus. Join me in praying for her family today," wrote Gospel singer Jason Crabb.



Mandisa was a friend to everybody. I was blessed enough to share the stage with her numerous times and watched her bring people together. She lit up every room and everyone around her. Her music & story touched many with the love of Jesus. Join me in praying for her family today. pic.twitter.com/O6YNHmIzeY — Jason Crabb (@JasonCrabbMusic) April 19, 2024

Award-winning actress and singer Jennifer Hudson also posted on X, "Broke my heart when I heard the news! She was truly a woman of faith. A bright light that made such a powerful imprint on this world. Rest in heaven, Mandisa!"

Broke my heart when I heard the news ! She was truly a woman of faith. A bright light that made such a powerful imprint on this world. Rest in heaven, Mandisa! pic.twitter.com/S0VMdt1Yr9 — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) April 21, 2024

American Idol will honor Mandisa in an upcoming episode with a featured tribute to the artist on April 29, Good Morning America reports.

"Mandisa was an adored icon on 'American Idol' and in the music industry. She had become a platinum-selling artist and had won several Grammys for her music. Her passing has left everyone on the show heartbroken, and we extend our deepest condolences to her family," the staff said in a statement.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest updates from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

The California native was also an author, telling her testimony in her book, Out of the Dark: My Journey Through The Shadows To Find God's Joy, about her lifelong struggles with depression and trusting in God for healing. She had also been very open in interviews with CBN and other Christian outlets like K-LOVE.

"Mandisa struggled, and she was vulnerable enough to share that with us, which helped us talk about our own struggles. Mandisa's struggles are over. She is with the God she sang about now. While we are saddened, Mandisa is home. We're praying for Mandisa's family and friends and ask you to join us," said David Pierce, K-LOVE Chief Media Officer.

