Phil Wickham Reports 'Thousands and Thousands' of Salvations in Summer Tour: 'So Beautiful'

Award-winning Christian artist Phil Wickham said he had a front-row seat to seeing thousands of people come to faith in Jesus Christ this summer.

The "This Is Amazing Grace" singer took part in the Summer Worship Nights Tour with Grammy Award-winning artist Brandon Lake.

The duo traveled from coast to coast leading thousands in worship.

Although their worship sets were already planned out, Wickham told the Christian Post that God laid on both of their hearts to do a call to salvation.

"Every night, God really laid it on our heart, me and Brandon Lake, it just felt so obvious we were supposed to give people a chance to know Jesus," he said.

Wickham continued, "We just felt like that's what God was calling us to do, and every night we do a legit Gospel presentation. Then the lights go up (and) it has been crazy; thousands and thousands of people have lifted their hands, and the church (is) coming along them and praying for them."

The Christian singer-songwriters encouraged new believers in the audience to find a local church to help in their relationship with the Lord.

"It's been so beautiful to see the Kingdom of God in such an expansive way come together — everywhere from Newark, New Jersey, all the way down to San Diego and in between. Every single night has been explosively beautiful. People, the Church, so ready to jump in and sing with us," he expressed.

Wickham, who has been leading worship since the age of 13, says this summer's worship tour has been amazing, even when compared to what he has experienced in the past.

He shared that at one concert venue security guards raised their hands to receive Christ and Christians started hugging them.

"This is my favorite tour because everything I love about what happens on these nights is magnified and explosive to the point of, 'I can't process this; this is too much goodness and too much beauty,' and I'm gonna cry right now; I've been a wreck this whole tour," he expressed.

The 39-year-old recently told CBN's Faithwire that he wants to always point people to Jesus.



"I believe there's one salvation, one doorway that leads to life," he said. "I believe there's one confession. I believe in the name of Jesus Christ. I believe in a crucifixion. I believe in the resurrection."

"The older I get, it makes my heart explode with thankfulness and such a heightened awareness of God's grace in my life," Wickham added. "Because I'm such a … sinner, and I just can't believe … he gives me the opportunity to say 'yes' to him to write songs for the church."

Wickham's latest project, "I Believe", is his 10th album and is sitting at the top of the Christian Billboard charts.



