'Ordinary Angels' Star Hilary Swank Joins Cast and Crew to Talk Faith, Community, Miracles

The true story Ordinary Angels is hitting theaters this weekend. The movie tells the miraculous story of how one ordinary woman at the right place at the right time stepped up to lead a community in the miraculous pursuit of saving a young girl's life.

CBN's Efrem Graham talked to the actors, director, and producers of the film on Studio 5 to hear the message behind the true story, and the importance of positive faith-based film.

BELOW: Watch as we go behind the scenes for a first look at the project

Ordinary Angels tells a real-life story of faith and commitment in which a hairdresser decides to find help for a father who has lost his wife to illness and is now desperate to save his daughter who is suffering from a critical illness of her own.

Hilary Swank plays the role of Sharon Stevens, the real-life hairdresser in this story, and Alan Ritchson plays the part of the father.

Ordinary Angels is in theaters nationwide on Feb. 23.

