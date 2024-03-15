'One Life': Anthony Hopkins Stars in Powerful True Story of Man Who Rescued 600 Jewish Children from Nazis

An incredible piece of history hits the big screen today. "One Life" is based on the life of a British stockbroker who risked his life to help more than 600 Jewish children escape Nazis in Czechoslovakia in 1938 just before World War II.

Sir Anthony Hopkins portrays Sir Nicholas Winton in this powerful true story.

The film explores Winton's heroic life and the powerful impact he made on so many other lives. It's a story of bravery, determination, and humanity's capacity to do good in the face of evil.



CBN's Efrem Graham sat down with the director, James Hawes, and actresses Helena Bonham Carter and Romola Garai to discuss the film.

They talked about the message of the movie and the importance of understanding history to avoid repeating it.

CLICK BELOW to see that interview:

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news.***