'Not At All What I Was Expecting': Actor Tim Allen Talks About 'Amazing' Journey Reading the Bible

Comedian and veteran television star Tim Allen is opening up about his “amazing” experience reading the Bible cover to cover — a journey he described as “not at all what I was expecting.”

Allen, 71, has been outspoken about his faith in the past, as CBN News has reported.

In this latest post, which he shared to his personal X account, the “Toy Story” star revealed he has nearly finished reading the Old Testament in the Jerusalem Bible, a Catholic translation of the Scriptures. He is planning to begin reading through the New Testament next.

“Never took the time in all my years to ever read and really read the Bible,” he wrote. “Currently almost through the Jerusalem Bible Old Testament and almost done with the Prophets. Next up to New Testament. So far amazing and not at all what I was expecting.”

Allen has not shied away from talking about his Christian beliefs.

The celebrity said in 2022 he wanted faith to be central to the Disney+ series “The Santa Clauses,” a spinoff of the 1990s movie, “The Santa Clause,” in which Allen famously portrayed Santa Claus.

As CBN News reported at the time, Allen told The Wrap that the original plot line of the show featured some themes he didn’t like. Rather, he wanted the Christian story to have a principal role in the series.

“It originally had a lot of otherworldly characters, and ghosts, and goblins,” Allen said. “I said, ‘No, this is Christ-mas. It’s Christ-mas. It literally is a religious holiday.’ We don’t have to blow trumpets, but I do want you to acknowledge it — that’s what this is about. If you want to get into Santa Claus, you’re gonna have to go back to history, and it’s all about religion.”

In 2011, during an interview with Elizabeth Vargas of ABC’s “20/20,” Allen said he began to question God and faith after his father was fatally struck by a drunk driver when the actor was just 11 years old.

Allen said he was, for years, a regular churchgoer, but admitted he didn’t “like the idea of God” and was “constantly a cynic” on matters of faith. But he ultimately came around and eventually began to see God as what he called “The Builder.”

“I always do ask …The Builder, ‘What did You want me to do?'” he said at the time. “And I do ask it, but you’ve got to be prepared for the answer.”

