New MercyMe Song Sets Christian Music Record with Another Billboard Chart Topper

Another song from the award-winning Christian band MercyMe has once again risen to the top of the Christian music charts. This time for a record 19th number one showing.

Billboard reports "MercyMe extends its records for the most No. 1s on Billboard's Christian Airplay and Christian AC Airplay charts, as To Not Worship You ascends to the top of both tallies dated Sept. 16."

"The song follows MercyMe's 'Then Christ Came,' which in February also led both lists," the music outlet said. "The act, which formed in 1994, earned its first Christian Airplay and Christian AC Airplay No. 1 in 2003 when 'Word of God Speak' dominated for 23 and 21 weeks, respectively."

**Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

The band, formed in Edmond, Oklahoma, has had 18 of its other songs also reach the No.1 spot on the charts and maintains the "Most Number 1's" title. For KING & COUNTRY is in second with 13 No. 1 songs.

All five band members—Nathan Cochran, Barry Graul, Bart Millard, Mike Scheuchzer, and Robby Shaffer—collaborated to write To Not Worship You. Brown Bannister, Jordan Mohilowski, and Tedd Tjornhom also contributed, according to Church Leaders.

During an interview with Movieguide in July, Millard spoke about the group's inspiration for the song.

"It all came about when we were hearing friends of ours and people going through this whole 'deconstructing their faith' {process} and it got us talking," he said

"I think with this song, I better realize what being still and knowing that He is God means. A lot of times when we have doubt or we're questioning stuff, I think ultimately it's because we're not stopping and remembering who God really is," the singer told the Gospel Music Association. "When you take the time to remember who God is, then it's easy to ask, 'Who are we to not worship him?'"

It's one of 10 songs on the band's latest album Always Only Jesus.

MercyMe posted a "Thank you" to its fans on Instagram.

"Cannot tell you how grateful we are! We started the band in 1994. The fact that people still care to listen to our music is truly mind-blowing and something we will never take for granted! Thank you, thank you, thank you!" Millard wrote.

MercyMe continues touring across several states from now through Nov. 19.

Watch the official lyric video of MercyMe's "To Not Worship You" below: