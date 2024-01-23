Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh Reveals 'Mini Revival', 70 Players Baptized Last Season

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed a stunning stat last week while joining the 51st annual March for Life Rally in Washington D.C. The coach of this year's college football championship team said 70 of his players had been baptized over the past season.

In an interview with faith and sports commentator Jon Root, on the sidelines of the pro-life rally, Harbaugh shared the surprising news.

Got a chance to chat with Jim Harbaugh about his bold pro-life stance, where he’ll potentially coach next & more at the @March_for_Life pic.twitter.com/tftKJbBiBj — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) January 19, 2024

"There's a spiritual mission to our team," Harbaugh said. "I'm inspired by them…[it's] inspirational. The young players on our team are incredible examples."

There are more than 100 players on the roster for the 2024 College Football Champs. Root said that indicates "a mini revival" has been underway this past season with more than half of the Michigan Wolverines declaring their faith in Jesus by getting baptized in 2023.

Several of the players are outspoken born-again Christians who aren't afraid to talk about their faith in Christ.

As CBN News reported, Wolverines running back, Donovan Edwards, continually gives glory to God.

At the end of winning their first national championship since 1997, Edwards told WXYZ-TV, "I'm blessed. I'm able to do that because I can revert back to the situation that I did today and not worry myself and just let everything flow. But God played through me and that's what I did today, you know, for the success that I had, it was nothing but God, you know. Trust in the process, the process with Him."

Later, he publicly expressed more about his faith during the game's post-press conference.

"I just thank God that he's allowed me to [play football]... He showed me the ups, the downs, and it's about what I do with it. It's about if I'm going to fall from it or continue to rise from adversity and trials and tribulation," the Michigan junior said.

Edwards told the WolverinesWire that God really changed his life before he committed to Michigan.

"I was living with my grandma when I was like 17 or 18 years old, and just me and her were talking about the Bible, and would read the Bible together all the time," he told the outlet. "That kind of kicked off everything for me. And before I committed to Michigan, I heard a voice saying, 'Do not worry, everything will be all right.' And I figured out it was God talking to me."

"After I heard that voice, I've always believed," Edwards explained. "I had a spiritual vision, just God giving me the ability to see what he has planned has always allowed me to stay grounded."

"My ultimate goal in life is not about the riches or the possessions," he noted. "My ultimate goal in life is to get the 'Well done, my loyal servant' from the Most High."

And he's not the only player who was vocal about his faith in Jesus this season.

Running back Blake Corum says he is a firm believer in Christ and expresses that he was put on this earth to bless others.

"God has blessed me not only with athletic abilities but the ability to give. The ability to put smiles on people's faces. The ability to make people laugh. That's what it's all about. Life is about the small things — the smiles, the laughs, the get-togethers. That's what I believe," Corum said during his acceptance speech for the Collegiate Social Service Award he received.

He added, "Serving is what I believe God put me on this earth to do. I will continue to serve and bring communities together as long as I'm on this earth."

Coach Harbaugh has said that God and His Holy Spirit are responsible for the team's success.

"Thanks to God, first. He's had his hand on this team the entire year. Been a spiritual journey for us, so all thanks to God and our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I want to say this, you talk about some of the — it's a galvanized team," Harbaugh told ESPN before heading into the playoffs. "Some may think it's galvanized by adversity, it's not. It's galvanized by choice. Choice to play for each other."

Harbaugh Speaks Out for Life

Meanwhile, Harbaugh has never shied away from the pro-life cause and on Friday he championed the right to life at the annual March for Life in Washington.

He explained to Root his message is this: "Have the courage to let the unborn be born."

Harbaugh also told the crowd of tens of thousands that their commitment on that cold day was a "testimony for the sanctity of life."

He made the comment while addressing pro-lifers gathered at the National Mall before introducing retired NFL tight end and pro-life advocate Benjamin Watson.

He described Watson as "talented, courageous, fearless leader."

"He is making a difference in the lives of so many," Harbaugh added. "It's my pleasure to introduce somebody who speaks truth, clarity, and grace. Who combines bold conviction with kindness. [He is] fearless, humble and courageous. Proud father of the Watson seven, and a helpful warrior for the sanctity of life."

