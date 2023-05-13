Mark Wahlberg Says 'Everything Good and Everything Positive' in Life Is From God

Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg, an outspoken Catholic, said recently he attributes “everything good and everything positive” in his life to his faith in God.

“As soon as I started putting my faith and focus on God, good things started happening for me,” he told Fox News. “And even when they didn’t, it gives you the coping skills to deal with things that are inevitable, like loss and failure and those things. But, you know, again, my faith and my family, those are the most important aspects of my life.”

Wahlberg is echoing the words of James, the brother of Jesus, in James 1:13-17, where James wrote (emphasis added):

Let no one say when he is tempted, “I am being tempted by God,” for God cannot be tempted with evil, and He Himself tempts no one. But each person is tempted when he is lured and enticed by his own desire. Then desire, when it has conceived gives birth to sin, and sin, when it is fully grown, brings forth death. Do not be deceived, my beloved brothers. Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shadow due to change.

For context, in this passage, James is writing to the early Christians, telling them that — although they will certainly face challenges in life — they should find joy in God’s purpose and plan by focusing on all that is good, resting in the fact that it all comes from the Lord.

Wahlberg has not shied away from talking about his faith, particularly his prayer life.

The “Uncharted” star has often addressed his early morning routine, which includes an intense workout regimen and time reading Scripture and praying, which he’s said he “can’t start the day without.”

“Even with my faith, I don’t force it on [my kids],” he said last year of his faith practices. “But they know that dad can’t start the day without being in prayer, can’t start the day without reading my Scripture or going to Mass. And hopefully, instead of forcing that on them, they’ll say, ‘Well, if it works for dad, maybe it’ll work for us,’ and they’ll kind of gravitate toward it on their own.”

Wahlberg spoke with CBN’s Faithwire last spring about “Father Stu,” a faith-based movie he starred in, produced, and helped fund. He spoke about the importance of not giving up on people.

“We are not going to turn our backs on people because of mistakes that they’ve made,” he said. “We are going to tell people and encourage people that nobody is beyond redemption and that we support you, we love you, we accept you for who you are.”