Lauren Daigle's Message on Winning, Losing, and the Problem of Pride

Grammy Award-winning singer Lauren Daigle has secured a slew of accolades and positive attention in both Christian and secular realms over the years.

But when recently asked to share the biggest lesson she’s learned throughout her illustrious career, the “Look Up Child” vocalist passionately spoke neither about fame nor money, but about the power of humility.

“Humility is a good thing,” Daigle said during a red-carpet interview at Sunday night’s KLOVE Fan Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. “And I know that there’s a lot of things vying for our affection, vying for the feeling of importance that we all somehow long for in our own unique little way, right?”

The singer, who is nominated for KLOVE Fan Awards for Female Artist of the Year and Artist of the Year, went on to explain what she told her nieces when they asked, “What are you gonna do if you win?”

“I said, ‘OK, I’m gonna walk up on stage and I’ll say this speech and, you know, whatever,” Daigle said. “And they say, ‘What are you gonna do if you lose?’ And I said, ‘I’m gonna cheer everyone else on.'”

Daigle’s point was that she would support whoever ended up winning, putting her pride aside. She encouraged others to take a similar posture.

“There is so much pressure on so many different artists and so many people to sustain charts and do this, do that,” she said of young artists. “And the truth of the matter is: humility is the thing that is so rewarding, and so fulfilling, and it just … allows you to have longevity in this career, and life, and joy in it — and as a human.”

Fellow singer Ellie Holcomb echoed Daigle’s words about humility and pride. She quoted Al Andrews, director of Porter’s Call, a ministry that serves musicians in Tennessee.

Holcomb said she was intrigued by Andrews’ response when asked for the one thing he knows is true after spending two decades counseling musicians.

“[He said] … ‘The human heart was not built for notoriety,'” she recounted. “And it’s that exact same thing, and so it’s, get your worth, ground your worth in something deeper, wider, and stronger than any of the other things that God’s giving you to do — grounded in His love for you.”

Tune in to the KLOVE Fan Awards, which will air Friday, May 31, at 8 and 10 p.m. ET on TBN and TBN+, to see if Daigle wins the Female Artist of the Year and Artist of the Year awards.

