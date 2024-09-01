Kirk Cameron Takes on Cultural Chaos and 'Dystopian Circus Show,' Says 'People Are Finally Waking Up'

Actor Kirk Cameron, who shot to fame in the 1980s while starring in the show “Growing Pains,” has gone on to become a Christian hero to millions, creatively sharing his faith and views with the masses.

Most recently, he partnered with Brave Books, a company producing Christian and faith-based children’s projects, and is now preparing to create and star in a kids’ show called “Adventures With Iggy and Mr. Kirk.” It’s a series that will help Cameron further spread Christian values to parents, kids, and families.

“We want to teach children biblical, moral lessons through their phones and the screen time,” he told CBN News, likening the show to “a wildly updated version of ‘Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.'”

“[We will have] high energy, hilarious dialogue, beautiful animated biblical, moral lesson stories about the sanctity of life, about the fruit of the spirit, about the First and Second Amendment, and guest stars at every turn,” he continued.

Cameron said his team is currently crowdfunding the first season to ensure they maintain creative control. “Adventures with Iggy and Mr. Kirk” is a natural outgrowth of Cameron’s See You at the Library initiative with Brave Books, an effort that saw him touring libraries across America to read to families.

That experience — one that came with some controversy after libraries reportedly rebuffed Cameron’s appearances and drag queens protested — exposed some important realities for the actor.

“I’m getting messages from people — friends of mine who are all about the work of bringing transformation to culture, and they’re saying it appears that people are finally waking up,” he said. “And I resonate with that as I go to churches and schools and libraries.”

Cameron continued, “People are waking up and realizing that the dystopian circus show is here, and the ringmasters like it. And if we just keep drinking the Kool-Aid, and eating the cotton candy, and stay entertained … by all this crazy stuff, it’s just going to get worse.”

The performer said it’s time for people to “leave the circus” and get back to what matters most: reaching hearts and minds with the truth.

“We need to start getting back to the work of transforming culture and creating the reality that we want for our kids,” Cameron said. “So, this is a chance for everyday people who say, ‘What can I do? I’m not a big influencer. I don’t have a podcast.'”

Listen to them on the latest episode of “Quick Start”

While some might doubt their ability to have an impact, Cameron said moms and dads have the ability to use whatever influence God has given them to “honor God” and “trust Him with the results.”

Whether that means getting hands-on in unique ways — or even making “Adventures with Iggy and Mr. Kirk” a reality, Cameron said there are a multitude of ways to help right the cultural ship.

The actor also said too many people “have become professional whiners” rather than getting into the trenches to help solve the issues before them.

“We’re the ones who have been commissioned to create the culture, not retreat from the culture,” Cameron said. “And I think that’s where people have gotten into this mindset — and I hear it all the time, even from prominent pastors that, ‘Hey guys. It’s only going to get worse. The ship of culture is sinking. The only hope we could possibly have is to get our kids and grandkids into the lifeboat before the whole thing goes down and gurgles down the drain.'”

The actor said it’s essential to get to work making things better. He pointed back to America’s Founding Fathers, among others like the Pilgrims, who had far fewer resources and tools than we do today and, yet, persisted in creating an incredible nation.

“What are we complaining about?” Cameron said. “Let’s create our culture and get on board, and I’m seeing more and more people starting to do that.”

Ultimately, Cameron said the “cure to our cultural problems is not a political solution,” explaining that the issues humanity faces today run much deeper.

“The problem is primarily rooted in a spiritual reality,” he said. “We’ve got to turn our hearts back to God individually and corporately as the church, as the family of faith, and even as a nation. We’ve got to have a Christian heart beating through the center of our culture.”

Find out more about “Adventures With Iggy and Mr. Kirk.”