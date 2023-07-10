Kathie Lee Gifford Welcomes Second Grandson, Shares About 'a Blessing from God'

Best-selling author, actress, and TV personality Kathie Lee Gifford recently opened up about the joys of being a grandparent and offered her fans some sage grandmotherly advice.

The 69-year-old became a first-time "Bubbe" last year to her grandson Frank, and her family just keeps growing.

"So joyful to be home with my loved ones. From my oldest to my youngest to the two brand new ones on the way," Gifford gushed in a video shared to Instagram in June.

Kathie's daughter, Cassidy, and her husband, Ben, welcomed their first son, Finn, a few weeks later.

The Today alum shared the great news on Instagram last week.



"What a joy to spend sweet time with baby Finn," the proud grandma wrote. "I am the most blessed of women. It seems!"

Gifford is over the moon about being a grandmother posting frequently on social media about her family.

She told Closer Weekly it has been a "blessing" to see her children become parents and while she is always supportive, she takes care to never interfere.

It isn't about me at all," she insisted. "This is a blessing from God in His way and in His timing."

Then the outspoken Christian mom and TV legend offered some advice to other grandparents.

"Don't put guilt and burden on your kids. God knows they have enough of it already," Gifford added. "Be a blessing. Laugh, giggle, and dream with them."

Her son, Cody, and his wife, Erika, are expecting a sibling for their son, Frank, this winter.

