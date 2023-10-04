Kat Von D Baptized After Leaving Behind Darkness to Embrace 'Love And Light' She Found in Jesus

World-renowned makeup and tattoo artist Kat Von D has shared with the world that she has given her life to Jesus Christ.

The 41-year-old shared a video to Instagram of her getting baptized, publicly declaring she was putting her faith in the Lord.

"Katherine von Drachenberg, upon your profession of the Lord Jesus Christ, and in obedience to His Divine command, I baptize you, my sister, in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit," the pastor said before submerging a white robe-clad Von D.

The former star of the TLC series "L.A. Ink" hugged the pastor as she emerged from the water.

Footage shows many of Von D's family and friends in attendance celebrating her commitment to Christ.

And many on social media celebrated her declaration of faith.



"So incredibly proud of you. Heaven is rejoicing," one follower wrote. "Now the Lord is the Spirit and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is LIBERTY. But we all, with unveiled face, beholding as in a mirror the GLORY of the Lord, are being transformed into the same image from glory to glory just as by the Spirit of the Lord. 2 Cor 3:17-18."

Another person commented, "I saw this coming. I just burst into tears. Praise God. I love to see this."

Born as Katherine von Drachenberg in Montemorelos, Nuevo León, Mexico, Von D's parents were missionaries for the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

But as CBN News reported last year, she had a spiritual awakening after years of dabbling in darkness.

Last July, she revealed her ongoing transformation to her social media followers.

"I don't know if any of you have been going through changes in your lives right now, but in the last few years I've come to some pretty meaningful realizations — many of them revolving around the fact that I got a lot of things wrong in my past," she wrote.

"Today, I went through my entire library, and threw out books that just don't align with who I am and who I want to be," she explained.

In her Instagram post were books on witchcraft, magic, and tarot card readings.

"I've always found beauty in the macabre, but at this point, I just had to ask myself what is my relationship with this content? And the truth is, I just don't want to invite any of these things into our family's lives, even if it comes disguised in beautiful covers, collecting dust on my shelves," she noted.

Von D explained to her followers at the time that there was a "spiritual battle taking place" and she wanted only "love and light" around her and her family.

"In no way is this post designed to put anyone down if you're into this stuff, because I think we are all on our own journey, and I love everyone regardless of where they might be at. But right now, it's never been more clear to me that there is a spiritual battle taking place, and I want to surround myself and my family with love and light," she wrote.

That is not the only change she has made recently.

In 2020, Von D sold her shares in her multi-million dollar makeup line, KVD Beauty, whose products touted dark names like "Witches." She rebranded the line as "KVD Vegan Beauty," which according to a company letter stands for "Kara," "Veritas," and "Decora." It translates to "Value," "Truth," and "Beauty" respectively.

That same year, the singer and model moved from Los Angeles to Vevay, Indiana saying she was fed up with "tyrannical government overreach," Breitbart reported.

"Definitely not ever selling our beautiful home in LA, but with all that's been taking place in California, with terrible policies, tyrannical government overreach, ridiculous taxing, amongst so much more corruption, we just felt the need to plant roots in a small town where my son can be free to play, and where we can eventually retire one day," she explained.



