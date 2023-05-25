Justin Bieber Shares Simple Gospel Message Then Demonized Woman Finds Jesus in 'Supernatural' Moment

Music megastar Justin Bieber is using his platform and his influence to share openly about the saving grace of Jesus Christ.

From leading tens of thousands of people in prayer at concerts to witnessing to the actor who plays Philip in "The Chosen", the hit crowd-funded series about the life of Jesus, the young singer has become a bold evangelist according to multiple accounts.

And now, a Colombian flight attendant, whose dark past led her deep into the occult, is sharing how a chance encounter on a flight with Justin Bieber planted a seed that ultimately led her to give her life to Christ.

Victoria Mandylor opened up about the experience recently on "The Becket Cook Show" hosted by Becket Cook, a former gay atheist who turned his life over to Jesus Christ.

"Yeah, he planted a seed," Mandylor said of Bieber. "He was another person that was put in my life to put the last seed [in] and water it."

Mandylor grew up Catholic, but much of her belief and faith in God shifted after her uncle began sexually abusing her at the age of 12.

"He groomed me from the time I arrived in the United States until I was 17 and then he raped me," she explained. "It went on for many years and he [mentioned] God to do what he was doing because he knew that I believed in God."

Mandylor recalls those years of her life were very traumatizing. She lived in fear and also felt hopeless because members of her family claimed it was all her fault.

"There was no type of self-esteem in me to seduce an adult man which is what I was accused of doing. I was accused by the family of seducing him," she added.

Mandylor said her uncle would follow her to school and there was no escaping the abuse.

"It was quite awful because I knew how wrong it was but then he was also very clever at convincing me it was love, that love is good, that 'God is love,' and that he loved me more than his own daughters," she said. "It was an awful time in my life."



Mandylor's uncle eventually went to jail after she pressed charges, but in the process, she lost her faith in God.

That was when she turned to New Age practices like meditation and yoga to cope with the pain.

Mandylor said she meditated daily, attended yoga classes, and sought help from gurus. But those "spiritual" experiences eventually opened the door to demonic encounters.

"I got really, really into this stuff but at the same time I was having this horrible sleep paralysis where I was falling asleep and either coming out of my body or I was seeing entities coming into the room trying to take me and I couldn't move," she said. "I couldn't talk. I would try screaming and no voice would come out of me. All my limbs were completely frozen and I just couldn't do anything."

"But at the time I was already curious about Jesus and I had a Bible," she added. "When this entity that looked like an alien...was coming to get me I just closed my eyes...and I said, 'Jesus. In the name of Jesus, please get rid of the entity. Take it away from me, please'...And it just disappeared."

That experience did not entirely convince Mandylor to give her life to Christ, but working as a stewardess on Justin Bieber's private jet propelled her on a journey of truly discovering Jesus Christ for herself.

"He gets on board and the first thing that he says to me is... 'Do you believe in Jesus Christ?' I just looked at him and I said 'Excuse me?' and he said, 'Do you believe in Jesus Christ? Do you believe He is the Son of God that was crucified and died for your sins? And do you know that you are forgiven?' And I was like, 'I am very spiritual and I do a lot of meditating and stuff and maybe He existed'," she recalled.

"I was very arrogant," she added.

The 29-year-old music artist then asked her if she ever listened to Christian worship music.

"And he said, 'Well have you ever listened to Christian music?' and I was like, 'No not really' and then he goes, 'I have a few songs that I want to share with you and you need to listen to them because when I listen to them I can feel the Holy Spirit in me.' And I'm just thinking, 'What?'"

Mandylor decided against listening to any of the Christian music he shared with her, but when she opened up YouTube that night, a shocking video was there. It was a testimony of an ex-Yoga instructor who used to have sleep paralysis just like Mandylor had experienced. The title was "From Yoga to Christianity." She was stunned because she hadn't searched for any of those topics previously, but it was all about how the woman was freed by Jesus from "demonic evil."

That was just the next step on her spiritual journey. She says God then used several people after that encounter with Bieber to show her He is real.

The culmination came on the day an ex-gay Christian friend invited her to attend Reality Church of Los Angeles with him. In the middle of that church service, she says something profound happened.

**Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news.**

"I just fell to my knees and I began sobbing," Mandylor explained. "It's like my life was flashing in front of me and I'm feeling this horrible guilt and then all of a sudden as I cry it's like guilt is being taken away from me and then I feel love. It's this supernatural love."

She continued, "It's this overwhelming peace and I am sobbing and I can't get up....and I felt the Holy Spirit."

Mandylor gave her life to Jesus Christ that day. She said she has never been the same.

"It was a supernatural experience," she said.

Less than a year later, she worked on another flight where Justin Bieber was a passenger, and she got the chance to tell him she was now a Christian. She said he was excited about her conversion and that they prayed together.

Mandylor says it wasn't Bieber's fame or influence that led her to discover who God was, but rather his simple and genuine explanation of the Gospel message.

"I had never heard anyone just put it so simple," she recalls. Mandylor explained that Bieber said, "'He is the Son of God. That died for you.' Just as simple as that. 'He died for you.'"

WATCH the Entire Testimony on 'The Becket Cook Show' Below: