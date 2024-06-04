Jonathan Roumie Reveals 'The Chosen' Makes Him Want to Know Jesus More and More

Actor Jonathan Roumie became a global sensation after “The Chosen,” the TV drama about Jesus and his disciples, became a massive success following its 2017 premiere.

Roumie, who portrays Christ and is currently filming the series’ fifth season, is a fan favorite who has helped bring some of the New Testament’s most consequential moments to the small screen.

He told CBN News during a red-carpet interview at the KLOVE Fan Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, Sunday that playing Jesus has made him “want to be more like [Christ]” each and every day.

“The more time you spend with Him, the more unavoidable it is that He’s going to have an effect on your heart, no matter who you are, where you’ve come from,” Roumie said. “Even if you’re already a believer like I was going into these projects, it just deepens, exponentially, your wish to kind of know Him on a much more spiritually fundamental level, emotionally fundamental level, physically fundamental level.”

Like everything else, Roumie said the Jesus role has also brought some challenges, citing fame as one of those struggles, particularly in how people process him.

“The way people receive the role and how they receive you when they meet you, it kind of feels like the line’s blurred,” Roumie said. “It’s part of what I explore in my documentary, ‘Jonathan & Jesus,’ kind of … what that means and what it looks like in real-time.”

Beyond that, the actor said there’s also the challenge of “trying to live up to the expectations of God” as he portrays Christ on screen.

Though Roumie said it can be “difficult at times,” he “wouldn’t have it any other way.”

As for the actor’s biggest prayer for America right now, he encouraged people to turn to the Lord.

“The only thing you need is Jesus,” he said. “Jesus is the prince of peace. The only way to true inner-peace is Jesus.”

Season four of “The Chosen” was nominated in the Film Impact category at this year’s KLOVE Fan Awards, which will air Friday, May 31, at 8 and 10 p.m. ET on TBN and TBN+.

