'Jesus Revolution' Reaches No.1 Spot on DVD/Blu-ray Charts

The movie Jesus Revolution was a hit in theaters, and it's a success on home video too.

The faith-based film reached the No.1 spot in the U.S. in DVD/Blu-ray sales during the first week of this month, according to Media Play News.

Released by Lionsgate in February, Jesus Revolution tells the true story of the 'Jesus Movement' in the early 1970s, and how it began among teenage hippies in Southern California.

The film earned more than $52 million in theaters. It opened at the box office at the No. 3 spot and remained in the top 10 for several weeks.

In April, it soared to number one on Amazon Prime's best-seller chart.

The movie is based on Pastor Greg Laurie's book, Jesus Revolution, which outlines "the true story of the national spiritual awakening in the early 1970s and its origins within a community of teenage hippies in Southern California."

After being saved, Laurie would later start Harvest Christian Fellowship, in Riverside, California, which is now one of the largest churches in the country. The church has sponsored its local SoCal Harvest event for three decades, making it one of the longest-running evangelistic events in the nation, attended by millions of people.

During a recent interview, CBN News asked Laurie, "What do you make of the incredible response and then ultimately, how do you think it fits in with the larger narrative, with these signs that God is on the move?"

"Well, I think that's it: God is on the move. And not only did it do well in the theaters, it blew up streaming platforms and also on DVD sales. I mean people are hungry for this and I was amazed when I saw it outsold movies like Top Gun, Avatar, and the new Ant-Man movie," Laurie answered.

"I've never heard of a movie in the theater that had people breaking into spontaneous prayer and worship or like I heard one story it was shown in the theater and afterward some kids wanted to be baptized and they baptized them in the fountain in front of the theater. I've never heard of such things, so I think these are all like little indications that God is at work," he added.

The film's cast includes Kelsey Grammer who portrays Chuck Smith. Grammer, 67, is a Christian. He's well known for the character of Frasier Crane whom he played for 20 years in the television series Frasier and Cheers.

Jesus Revolution is a Kingdom Story film in collaboration with Lionsgate. Filmmaker Jon Erwin of I Can Only Imagine and American Underdog directed the film.

Other members of the cast include The Chosen's Jonathan Roumie, Joel Courtney, Anna Grace Barlow, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

