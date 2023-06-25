'Jesus Changed My Life': 'Duck Dynasty' Star Reveals Secret Journey in New Film, 'The Blind'

“Duck Dynasty” patriarch Phil Robertson thanked the Lord in a recent Facebook post and unveiled the trailer for the new film “The Blind,” a biographical look at his harrowing, real-life journey.

“I’m thankful every day that Jesus changed my life and Miss Kay stuck by me through bad times and worse,” Robertson wrote, praising his wife. “She’s the best woman there is, and I love her.”

And the world’s most famous duck hunter went on to offer a message of hope to fans — and the world at large.

“If redemption can happen for me, it can happen for any of us,” Robertson continued. “It’s hard for me to see what I once was, but I want you to know there’s hope for us all.”

Watch the trailer for “The Blind”:

Robertson’s son, Willie, also put out a Facebook statement, noting there “wouldn’t be a Duck Commander, ‘Duck Dynasty,’ or maybe even a Robertson family” if Phil’s redemption story had never unfolded.

Willie spoke about the inspiration behind “The Blind,” which is set to hit theaters nationwide Sept. 28.

“This movie shows both the good and the bad of our family’s origins,” Willie wrote. “But — most importantly — it shows God’s grace and forgiveness.”

As CBN’s Faithwire has reported, long before the Robertsons became household names and sparked nonstop laughs through their hit reality TV show “Duck Dynasty,” running on A&E from 2012 through 2017, Phil Robertson faced an arduous journey.

Far from the God-fearing man he is today, early on in his marriage to his wife, Kay, Phil was an alcoholic who almost imploded his life. Then he found Jesus.

Now, Phil’s story of almost losing it all, embracing Christ, and later inspiring millions will be told through “The Blind.”

“Long before Phil Robertson was a reality TV star, he fell in love, started a family, and began to spiral out of control,” the synopsis reads. “‘The Blind’ shares never-before-revealed moments in Phil’s life as he seeks to conquer the shame of his past, ultimately finding redemption in an unlikely place.”

In a Facebook post announcing the film earlier this year, Kay said she loves her husband Phil wholeheartedly, calling him her “pioneer man.”

She also said the movie is a vulnerable look at the family’s origin story.

“This is our true story, and now we’re telling it all,” she wrote. “I can’t wait for y’all to see the teaser trailer in a few days.”

As CBN’s Faithwire previously reported, Miss Kay has openly discussed how, early on in their marriage, Phil’s alcohol use and infidelity inflicted intense pain on the family.

Miss Kay dove deep into these difficulties in a past Pure Flix interview, sharing emotional details surrounding Phil’s conversion to Christianity — a move that changed everything for him and the family.

She said things really started to go off the rails in Phil’s life when he went to college. Then, he wouldn’t go to church with her when she got pregnant.

“That was the beginning of the downfall of Phil,” Kay said. “When the devil moved in and he started changing.”

Phil was unfaithful and alcohol compounded problems, but Kay continued to fight for her marriage.

“I had to know that he was unfaithful, because I wasn’t that stupid,” she said, noting she didn’t want to throw in the towel. “I had an out. I didn’t want an out.”

The situation devolved — until Phil found Jesus. Read more about it here. And you can sign up for email updates about “The Blind” here.