'He Loves America': Beloved 'Duck Dynasty' Star's Patriotic New Home Design Turns Heads

“Duck Dynasty” star Si Robertson has always been a fan favorite, standing out amid his fellow comical Robertson family members for his zany antics, curious one-liners, and lovable character.

It’s been seven years since A&E’s “Duck Dynasty” officially went off the air, yet Robertson is once again finding himself in the headlines.

This time, it’s over his decision to infuse his love of country into the design of his home.

Robertson, who served in the U.S. Army and fought in the Vietnam conflict, recently got what KNOE-TV called a “patriotic home makeover.”

In a move the outlet called “bold,” his new roof is red, white, and blue in honor of the American flag.

Northeast Louisiana Roofing, a company in Monroe, Louisiana, has been on a quest to upgrade veterans’ homes. Robertson’s new design is part of that process, with company spokesman Jeremy Antley telling KNOE-TV the effort is rooted in honoring veterans like Robertson.

“It all kind of started with us looking to try to do a veterans program through Owens Corning,” Antley said. “But we ended up partnering with Owens Corning and we kind of made our own veterans’ program.”

He added other veterans looking for a red, white, and blue roof can take steps to get one as well.

The roof didn’t just get the attention of local media. Jase Robertson, Si’s nephew and fellow “Duck Dynasty” star, went to see the American flag shingles for himself and posted about it on social media.

“When I heard [Si Robertson] made the news for his new American flag roof, I had to go see it for myself and take pictures for y’all,” Jase wrote on Instagram.

But it was Jase’s message about faith and country that is most pertinent.

“I said this on our ‘Unashamed’ podcast on Thursday: there’s no mistaking Si’s priorities in his senior years,” he said. “He loves Jesus, and he loves America, and he’s definitely unashamed.”

During a time when America is so divided, love for God — and country — is deeply important. We can always count on the Robertsons for these important reminders.

