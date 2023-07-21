'Hardcore Propaganda': 'Barbie' Movie Excoriated in Film Critic's Alarming Warning to Parents

Movieguide founder Dr. Ted Baehr is issuing a no-holds-barred warning to parents considering taking their children to see the new “Barbie” movie, sounding the alarm on what he says are deeply concerning elements.

Listen to the latest episode of CBN’s Quick Start podcast

“The movie is worse than you could possibly expect,” Baehr told CBN’s Faithwire after screening it. “It’s hardcore propaganda … ‘Barbie’ just is terrible.”

The leading Christian film critic said the movie opens with a scene featuring girls playing with baby dolls and the children “bash them and slap them” and proclaim something along the lines of, “We don’t have to be mothers anymore.”

Baehr said “Barbie” is “hardcore feminist” and paints men as the “problem” in society.

“Barbie has to leave because she’s not adapting to … this hate of the patriarchal society, although she hates Ken,” he said. “Men are the villain and … there are a couple of trans people playing characters — Barbies.”

He said the latter issue carries with it a message that’s damaging to young girls, calling it “an attack on women” and men alike. Watch Baehr explain why:

“You’re saying to those little girls who go to see this movie that some little boy can be a better girl than that little girl,” he said. “It’s an attack on men.”

As for the LGBTQ themes in the movie, Baehr said they are “extremely overt” and “not subtle.”

The Movieguide founder’s interview with CBN’s Faithwire came after his organization posted a pointed warning to parents, urging them to skip the “Barbie” movie altogether.

The article, titled, “WARNING: Don’t Take Your Daughter to Barbie,” opens by proclaiming the movie “forgets its core audience of families and children while catering to nostalgic adults and pushing lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender character stories.”

Beyond the themes, Movieguide contends the movie is “poorly made with multiple premises” and isn’t easy to follow, even for the brand’s most ardent fans.

“Millions of families would have turned out to the theaters and purchased tickets, but instead, Mattel chose to cater to a small percentage of the population who has proven over and over to abandon the box office,” a Movieguide staff member said, calling the company’s approach a “grievous mistake.”

The alleged content issues with “Barbie” come as other brands like Target and Bud Light have made headlines over their handling of LGBTQ issues. Entertainment companies like Disney have also been in the crosshairs, with Disney movies reportedly struggling at the box office.

One report last month found The Walt Disney Company is hemorrhaging money, with revenue losses nearing $900 million for recent theatrical releases. The report comes after releases like “Strange World,” “Elemental,” and “Lightyear” featured either same-sex relationships or nonbinary characters.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***