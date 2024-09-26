Nemanja MAJDOV of Serbia reacts after winning the men -90kg bronze match of World Championships Senior 2019 against Krisztian TOTH of Hungary at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on August 29, 2019. Axel CLERGET of France won the match to claim bronze medal.

‘God Is Number One’: Christian Olympian Responds After Being Suspended For Making Sign of Cross

A sporting organization is doubling down on its decision to suspend a Christian athlete for five months after he made the sign of the cross during the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The International Judo Federation (IJF) suspended Nemanja Majdov, 28, over the action, which it said is a violation of its code of conduct, The Christian Post reported.

The sport’s body’s Disciplinary Commission noted Majdov was charged with “having showed a clear religious sign when entering the field of play and having refused to bow your opponent at the end of the contest.”

Beyond that, he was accused of removing his judogi, or uniform, “in the field of play.”

After the five-month suspension was announced, Majdov took to social media to respond.

According to a Google translation of the statement, which was originally posted in Serbian, he said he cannot participate in camps or tournaments during the duration of the punishment.

“The Lord has given me everything, both for me personally and for my career, and he is No. 1 for me and I am proud of that,” he said. “And that will not change under any condition. Glory to Him and thanks for everything.”

Meanwhile, the IJF released a statement on Sept. 18 attempting to counter what it said are “numerous false claims and erroneous information that are currently circulating in the public domain.”

“[Majdov] was charged for, ‘Having shown a clear religious sign when entering the field of play and having refused to bow to his opponent at the end of the contest,’ which is a violation of the IJF Code of Ethics, version 27 February 2023, Article 3 and for ‘Having removed your judogi in the field of play’ which is a violation of the IJF Sport and Organisation Rules (SOR) Article 8.6,” the group affirmed.

The IJF continued, “It shall also be noted that the athlete had antecedent incidents involving conduct, breaching the IJF Code of Ethics. The athlete was warned by letter in April 2018 and again in February 2022, about behavior that was contrary to the IJF SOR.”

The organization said the Code of Ethics is aimed at protecting the ethical principles of the sport and that the IJF “respects and appreciates equally all cultures, nationalities, religions and orientations of all its members, including but not limited to athletes.”

The organization said the goal is to ensure everyone feels “respected and accepted” at affiliated events.

While religious acts are precluded inside the field of play, the IJF does not restrict them outside of these areas, according to the statement.

Based on the suspension, Majdov will be able to compete again early next year, when restrictions lift.

