'God Kept Me': Gold Medal Winner 'Stuns' World by Singing About Jesus During Olympic Press Event

PHOTO: Women's shot put gold medalist Yemisi Ogunleye, of Germany, reacts on the podium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Paris. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

The Paris Olympics wrapped up over the weekend, but one faith-filled moment has been shining out brightly in the aftermath of the global spectacle.

This year the games featured a wide variety of both God-glorifying moments and anti-Christian displays, like the sacrilegious mockery of the Last Supper during the opening ceremonies.

In the final days of the games, one athlete took a bold stand for Jesus, singing out her Christian faith right in the middle of answering questions on the global stage.

Yemisi Ogunleye of Germany won the gold medal in the women's shot put at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Friday.

PHOTO: Yemisi Ogunleye, of Germany, competes during the women's shot put at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

On her first attempt, she had slipped and fallen due to rainy conditions. Ogunleye said she overcame discouragement with God's help.

"I was just saying a prayer. It was the moment when I knew that if I have the faith, I am capable of doing more than I can think or ask for. In that moment, I just took all the energy that I had left and just put it out there," she said. Then she managed to launch the 8.8-pound metal ball a full 20.00 meters.

During the Olympic press conference, she was asked about singing in a Gospel choir. That's when she revealed that after falling down during her event, she went back to her seat and sang a Gospel song called "I Almost Let Go."

Then she burst into singing for the world to hear: "I almost let go. I was right at the edge of a breakthrough but couldn't see it. The devil really had me, but Jesus came and grabbed me. He held me close, so I wouldn't let go. God's mercy kept me, so I wouldn't let go. So I'm here today because God kept me. I'm alive today only because of His grace. Oh, He kept me. God kept me. God's mercies kept me so I wouldn't let go."



PHOTO: In the final press conference of the German team at the 2024 Paris Olympics, track and field athlete Yemisi Ogunleye speaks to the media, August 10, 2024. (Photo by: Sina Schuldt/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images)

Those who heard her sing about her faith burst into applause, and then the moment quickly went viral on social media with Christians sharing about it on multiple platforms.

Evangelist Franklin Graham posted about her decision to glorify God, writing on Facebook, "Olympic gold medal winner Yemisi Ogunleye stuns the press with a beautiful song about how Jesus Christ has kept her. She sings, 'I'm alive today because of His grace.' Thank you for not being ashamed of His Name Yemisi!"

Gospel singer Kurt Carr who originally recorded that song posted as well, saying, "Thank you for letting your light shine and showing the world your love of God. Congrats on winning a gold medal for Germany in shot put."

Here's the full song by Kurt Carr:



Ogunyele also told Olympics.com, "Some time ago, I was just praying and asking God what he wants to do with the Olympic Games. And He was like, 'We are going to get gold.' I did not have faith at that moment. But He kept on telling me. It sounds literally crazy, but I have seen it in front of my eyes, and I really started to have faith and the confidence that it is possible."

Meanwhile, another moment of Christian praise also gained attention during the final days of the games.

Here's a clip of athletes worshipping the Lord together in the Olympic Village: