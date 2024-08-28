FIRST LOOK: It's Good vs. Evil in Season 2 of 'The Rings of Power'

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is back for a new season.

The series is an epic drama, set thousands of years before the events of J. R. R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

The fantasy series is set in Middle Age Earth as an ensemble cast of characters confront evil reemerging in a relatively peaceful world.

CBN News' Studio 5 has an exclusive First Look as Season 2 of the fantasy series is set to premiere August 29th on Amazon Prime.