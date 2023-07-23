greatamericanfamily.jpg

First Look: Great American Family to Debut New Original Mystery Movie After Merger with Pure Flix

Tré Goins-Phillips
07-23-2023

Share This article

To crack the code, Abby Brooks has to follow a trail of clues straight out of the Bible.

That’s at the center of a new movie from the cable network and Hallmark rival Great American Family, set to debut its second original film since merging with the faith-based streaming platform Pure Fix.

CBN’s Faithwire has an exclusive first look at the trailer for the movie, airing July 30 and streaming on Pure Flix the following day:

“I pulled inspiration from ‘Nancy Drew’ and from the characters of ‘Only Murders in the Building,'” writer and star Ansley Gordon, who plays Abby Brooks in the film, said in a statement shared with CBN’s Faithwire. “I knew I wanted to create an ensemble cast that felt like a family and I wanted the world to feel really inclusive, that you would want to be a part of the town of Prescott.”

The movie follows Abby Brooks, a mystery podcaster and former journalist, as she comes to terms with the loss of her baby and a divorce, finding herself engrossed in the mysterious death of her free-spirited neighbor — with Bible verses serving as clues to solve the small-town caper.

Listen to the latest episode of CBN’s Quick Start podcast

Many aspects of Gordon’s character — from her faith to her journey through a miscarriage — are based on Brooks’ own life experiences.

“The studio, Nicely Entertainment, I write for them on a regular basis,” Brooks explained. “They came to me and said, ‘We have the potential to do a cozy mystery. Do you have any concepts?’ I sent them five. They sent over multiple to Pure Flix and Pure Flix picked two, and they were both mine. And I said, ‘OK, God, I guess I’m writing this movie!’”

“I wrote the first draft of the script and I put so much of myself into it,” she continued. “A lot of the things Abby struggles with — like her miscarriage, her disconnect with her family and feeling like they have the faith, they have something that she doesn’t — they’re all things that happened in my life. And so, when I was writing her, I didn’t realize I was writing so much of my personal story. But the end product, I was so happy with.”

“I didn’t have to ask or audition or anything for this role; it just happened,” she added. “So I genuinely feel like this is what I’m meant to be doing.”

To learn more about the film and other Great American Family projects, click here.

Share This article

About The Author

Tré Goins-Phillips Headshot
Tré
Goins-Phillips

Tré Goins-Phillips is a writer for Faithwire.com. You can find more of his stories HERE.
More