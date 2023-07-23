First Look: Great American Family to Debut New Original Mystery Movie After Merger with Pure Flix

To crack the code, Abby Brooks has to follow a trail of clues straight out of the Bible.

That’s at the center of a new movie from the cable network and Hallmark rival Great American Family, set to debut its second original film since merging with the faith-based streaming platform Pure Fix.

CBN’s Faithwire has an exclusive first look at the trailer for the movie, airing July 30 and streaming on Pure Flix the following day:

“I pulled inspiration from ‘Nancy Drew’ and from the characters of ‘Only Murders in the Building,'” writer and star Ansley Gordon, who plays Abby Brooks in the film, said in a statement shared with CBN’s Faithwire. “I knew I wanted to create an ensemble cast that felt like a family and I wanted the world to feel really inclusive, that you would want to be a part of the town of Prescott.”

The movie follows Abby Brooks, a mystery podcaster and former journalist, as she comes to terms with the loss of her baby and a divorce, finding herself engrossed in the mysterious death of her free-spirited neighbor — with Bible verses serving as clues to solve the small-town caper.

Many aspects of Gordon’s character — from her faith to her journey through a miscarriage — are based on Brooks’ own life experiences.

“The studio, Nicely Entertainment, I write for them on a regular basis,” Brooks explained. “They came to me and said, ‘We have the potential to do a cozy mystery. Do you have any concepts?’ I sent them five. They sent over multiple to Pure Flix and Pure Flix picked two, and they were both mine. And I said, ‘OK, God, I guess I’m writing this movie!’”

“I wrote the first draft of the script and I put so much of myself into it,” she continued. “A lot of the things Abby struggles with — like her miscarriage, her disconnect with her family and feeling like they have the faith, they have something that she doesn’t — they’re all things that happened in my life. And so, when I was writing her, I didn’t realize I was writing so much of my personal story. But the end product, I was so happy with.”

“I didn’t have to ask or audition or anything for this role; it just happened,” she added. “So I genuinely feel like this is what I’m meant to be doing.”

