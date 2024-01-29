'First of all, Glory to God': How Brock Purdy Led Stunning Comeback to Take 49ers to Super Bowl

It looked nearly impossible for the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC Championship at the start of halftime Sunday night as they were down 17 points against the Detroit Lions.

But the team's starting quarterback Brock Purdy later revealed that it was his faith in God that gave him the confidence, boosting his team over the edge – ultimately sending them to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII.

"When I'm down 17 at the half, honestly, I'm just thinking, 'All right God, You've taken me here, and win or lose I'm going to glorify You.' That's my peace, the joy, the steadfastness — that's where I get it," Purdy said.

Purdy was the very last pick in the NFL draft in 2022. That slot is derisively dubbed "Mr. Irrelevant." So he's used to being counted down and out. Sunday's game was no different.

The 49ers trailed 24-7 by halftime but then scored 27 unanswered points in the third and fourth quarters. Purdy finished with a touchdown and 267 passing yards, Sports Spectrum reported.

After the biggest comeback in the history if the NFC Championship game, the 24-year-old said: "First of all, glory to God. He's given us this opportunity."

During the post-game press conference, Purdy was asked about how his personal journey helped the team overcome in the second half. And he quickly credited God.

"Honestly, I think it's just a testament to God and where He's taken me in life," Purdy said. "I've never been the biggest, the fastest, the strongest, or any of that. I feel like I've always had to sort of fight for what I get and work for what I get. But God's always given me an opportunity, whether that was in high school, college, and then obviously in the NFL. Getting drafted last, people overlook you and all that kind of stuff, and then all you need is an opportunity and watch and see what He does. I put my faith and trust in Him and He's gotten me where I'm at," he shared.

Purdy is entering the Super Bowl on Feb. 11 as the third-youngest QB to ever play there, but he remains grounded in his identity in Christ.

"My identity can't be in football, it can't be in the things of this world," he told Sports Spectrum. "It's got to be in Him."

"First of all, I want to give God the glory and congratulate the Ravens on an amazing year," said Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt.

Hunt and his family were seen on the field before the game praying.



And quarterback Patrick Mahomes has not been shy about his faith in Christ.

As CBN News reported, he was seen praying before the game with the Buffalo Bills on January 21.

The image of Mahomes kneeling in prayer was shared across social media.

And after the win against the Baltimore Ravens, Mahomes mentioned that God helped them overcome adversity this season.

"God put a lot of adversity in our way this year and we accepted the challenge and we are better for it," he said. "We are not done yet."

Mahomes has spoken about his Christian faith during several interviews and postgame press conferences.

When asked about his Christian faith last year before the Super Bowl, the Kansas City quarterback said his faith impacts his whole life, not just football, according to KMBC-TV.

"My Christian faith plays a role in everything that I do," Mahomes said. "I mean I always ask God to lead me in the right direction and to let me be who I am for his name. He has a role in everything that I do, and obviously, it will be on the huge stage at the Super Bowl that he's given me and I want to make sure I'm glorifying him while I do it."

He later told Sports Spectrum about his ongoing spiritual growth.

"I feel like I've grown in my faith these last few years and I think that's given me more sense of who I am and why I play the game," Mahomes said. "It just kind of relieves the pressure of playing a football game because I know that I'm on that football field to glorify Him before everything. So it's not about winning or losing, it's about going out there and being the best that I can in His name."

