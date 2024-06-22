Ex-Katy Perry Backup Singer Trades It All For Jesus: Tasha Layton's Incredible Journey

Tasha Layton is known for her Gospel-themed tunes, but some might not realize the Christian singer’s journey to faith-based music took some truly unique twists and turns.

Layton, 41, told CBN News her voyage from singing backup for Katy Perry to embarking on her own quest into Christian music taught her a major lesson: the importance of “trusting God with every step.”

“Before I entered music to do my own music, there were a lot of years that I wasn’t sure how God was going to work it out,” she said. “I didn’t understand why I was taking this path, or going in this direction, or how He was going to work it all together for His good.”

But Layton said she now knows the Lord was weaving together a beautiful story — something she didn’t understand at the time. Now, she’s encouraging others to trust the Lord and know, “He’s got it, and He is essentially carving the way if you are surrendering to Him.”

Layton said she continues to trust God to navigate Christian music, an industry that poses unique challenges.

“It’s easy to get burned out,” she said. “It’s easy to let someone else try to tell you who you are. … So, it’s that continual lesson of trust.”

That lesson came after Layton spent years touring the world with Perry. After that, Layton had the chance to embark on a secular music career, but felt called to do something else entirely.

“I was offered a deal on … the secular side, and I felt so firmly that it wasn’t what I was called to do,” she said. “And there were compromises in that world. … I wanted to connect people to God with my music, with my actions, with my team, with my integrity — and I didn’t feel like I could fully do that with freedom, going that route.”

Layton said it was an “easy decision” to turn down that offer and pursue Christian music instead — something she had prayed and dreamed about as a teenager.

“The cool famous venues, the cool private plane thing — I’d already done all that,” Layton said. “And there’s a reason Paul says, ‘You can gain the world and lose your soul.'”

Full-time ministry was always Layton’s goal, so while it might have seemed tough to say, “No” to potential fame and fortune in the secular space, doing so ushered her into what she believes was God’s will for her life.

“I’m so fulfilled,” she said. “I’m standing in the fulfillment of prayers.”

Today, Layton is making Christian music and sharing her inspiring story. Her journey also proves it’s never too late to walk into the Lord’s calling on your life.

“I didn’t even start walking in what I really felt called to do till I was 35 or 36,” she said. “And so, I’m a late bloomer.”

