'Evil': Netflix Faces Calls for Boycott Over Scene in Popular Children's Cartoon

Netflix is facing criticism over a scene from its popular children’s cartoon “CoComelon Lane” in which a little boy dresses in a tutu and tiara after being encouraged to do so by his same-sex parents.

The clip went viral in late December after being shared by the X account “End Wokeness.”

The new CoComelon Lane on Netflix has a boy in a dress dance for his 2 gay dads



The series, which has been wildly popular with toddlers, features two homosexual males co-parenting a boy named Nico, encouraging him to explore his gender identity.

In the scene from episode eight of season one, the dads sing, “Something that we know about you, you love to get up and dance.” At that point, Nico changed into a tutu, put on a tiara, and started dancing. Then one of the fathers sang, “If you’re not sure what to choose, think about all the things you like to do. Just be you.” Nico replied, “Just be me?” To which the dad replied, “Yep.”

The show has been roundly rebuked by conservative and Christian commentators.

Matt Walsh, a writer and podcast host for The Daily Wire, commented, “Netflix needs the full Bud Light treatment for this,” referring to the backlash the beer brand faced last spring for partnering with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney, who was gifted custom-made cans to celebrate “girlhood.”

An extended version of the scene, posted to the Netflix Jr. YouTube account, shows the two men helping Nico decide what to wear for a family picture. The boy waffles between wearing a firefighter’s outfit and carrying a toy fire truck and donning a chef’s hat while holding kitchen utensils before ultimately putting on a tutu, a multicolored hat, a chef’s hat, a firefighter’s helmet, and a tiara in a picture with his two fathers, who also put on numerous hats.

Auron Maclntyre, a host and columnist for Blaze Media, wrote, “It’s not rocket science guys. They’re just evil,” further claiming many in the entertainment industry have pedophilic desires.

Ben Shapiro, a conservative radio host and the founder of The Daily Wire, added, “Stop letting Hollywood indoctrinate your kids in gender garbage,” pointing people to his company’s family-friendly streaming service, Bentkey.

Independent Women’s Forum senior policy analyst Inez Stepman wrote on X, “Even aside from the gay and transgender stuff in this, ‘just be you’ is terrible advice to a toddler. The you most of us are at age [two] is the you that screams for ice cream.”

The extended scene on YouTube has been viewed more than 165,000 times. The option to comment on the video has been disabled.