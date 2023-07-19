'Divine Influencer': Actress from 'The Chosen' Stars in New Film About God's Plan

Sometimes you have to lose everything to discover something bigger – that God has a plan.

It's a lesson learned in "Divine Influencer" – a romantic comedy following a young social media influencer forced to find a way on her own after losing everything.

Lara Silva, who plays the Apostle Peter's wife in "The Chosen" series, is in the starring role, and she gave CBN News a first look. Watch her interview above.

"Divine Influencer" streams to the Pure-Flix platform starting Friday, July 21st.

