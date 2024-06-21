'Destination Heaven': Harry Lennix's Prayer as He Stars in New TV Series About God

Benjamin Gill
06-21-2024

Share This article

Actor Harry Lennix is known for his many films, stage, and TV appearances. Now he is starring in a TV series playing the role of God.

It's called "Destination Heaven" and it's now streaming on the Great American Pureflix platform.

Lennix told CBN's Studio 5, "My prayer for it is that, you know, God delights and that He would find the light in the way that we are representing His message."

He said while the movie is a fictionalized portrayal that could never fully do justice to who God is, he sees it as an example of the kind of relationship that we can have with God, where we talk with Him one on one.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***  

Share This article

About The Author

Ben Gill Producer Headshot
Benjamin
Gill

Benjamin Gill oversees all web content as the Multimedia Manager for CBNNews.com. He has been on staff with CBN News as an internet and broadcast producer since 2000. You can follow him on Twitter @BenGillCBN. Here are some of his commentaries and articles: Pursuing Truth in a World of Fake News: Reflections of a Christian Journalist After 20 Years with CBN News The Breaking Point: Pandemic Pain, Persistent Prayer, and God's Bigger Picture Plagues, the End Times, and Trusting in God's Protection: 'You Will Hear Us and Rescue Us' 12 Powerful Bible Verses to Build Your Faith and Fight Fear
More