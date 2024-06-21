'Destination Heaven': Harry Lennix's Prayer as He Stars in New TV Series About God

Actor Harry Lennix is known for his many films, stage, and TV appearances. Now he is starring in a TV series playing the role of God.

It's called "Destination Heaven" and it's now streaming on the Great American Pureflix platform.

Lennix told CBN's Studio 5, "My prayer for it is that, you know, God delights and that He would find the light in the way that we are representing His message."

He said while the movie is a fictionalized portrayal that could never fully do justice to who God is, he sees it as an example of the kind of relationship that we can have with God, where we talk with Him one on one.

