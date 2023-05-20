'Created in God's Image': Fox News' Shannon Bream Explores Lord's 'Love Story to Humanity'

Fox News’ Shannon Bream is on a mission to deliver biblical lessons about passion, friendship, and faith, exploring Scripture to inspire readers to think deeper and love bigger.

Bream recently released “The Love Stories of the Bible Speak: Biblical Lessons on Romance, Friendship, and Faith,” a book examining how biblical love is “so much bigger than we imagine.”

“There are so many good love stories in the Bible, and I thought, let’s mine those for some lessons,” Bream recently told CBN’s Faithwire. “The world may tell us one thing about relationships and how they should work and for a lot of people that’s not working, so let’s look at what God had planned.”

The “Fox News Sunday” host said she sees so many powerful lessons in the Bible, explaining how almost every person has flaws that can also teach valuable lessons.

“Everyone short of Jesus in the Bible is a flawed character just like you and I are,” Bream said. “I ask for forgiveness every day, so … I love that we can learn through the flawed stories, too.”

These are the very journeys she explores in, “The Love Stories of the Bible Speak,” delving into everything from “loving your neighbor as yourself” to dealing with difficult people — and “enemies.”

“You and I believe that everybody is created in God’s image, and that immediately makes them somebody who is deserving of love and respect and kindness,” Bream said. “Now, that doesn’t mean we have to agree on everything, because that’s not ever going to happen.”

She continued, “But can we find ways to love our neighbor as ourselves.”

The popular anchor said she believes the Bible is God’s “love story to humanity,” a text to connect to the Almighty, and a guide for how humans should interact with one another.

Bream said writing “The Love Stories of the Bible Speak” has also had a powerful impact on her faith.

“It reminded me, from marriage to friendship, how much we really do have guidance from the Bible,” she said. “It reminded me how much I cherish my friends and thinking about how I’ve walked through the darkest things with them. God intends for us to be in community.”

That power of community to help build up and sustain faith is something Bream cherished after completing the book. Now, she’s spreading that joy to others.

