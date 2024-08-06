'Crazy Blessing': Former College Teammates Become Fathers to Twins on Same Day, at Same Hospital

PHOTO Credit: WCVB Channel 5 Boston/YouTube screenshot

Chris Blydell and Justin Stanizzi used to meet on the baseball field. Now, they’re meeting at the maternity ward — on the same day.

The two men, who have remained friends, played baseball together at Framingham State University in Massachusetts and discovered via social media both of their wives were pregnant with twins, according to WCVB-TV.

Not only were the two couples having twins on the same day, they were delivering them at the same hospital. In fact, they were born back-to-back with the same delivery team at Mount Auburn Hospital.

The two wives, Michela Stanizzi and Allison Blydell, had the same doctor in the lead-up to their deliveries.

“We shared the same doctor who said she was pretty sure we would both go a little bit earlier, so to make it all the way to 38 weeks and deliver on the same day, the 21st, was incredibly crazy,” said Michela Stanizzi.

Justin Stanizzi said the Blydells ended up having to “wait for us to finish delivering before all the doctors could come into their room.” In response, Chris Blydell said, “I sent him a text message, ‘C’mon you’re holding us up.'”

The Blydells are now parents to Sloane and Salvatore and the Stanizzis to Reece and Brooks.

Looking back, Chris Blydell said, “When Justin and I were playing baseball at Framingham we certainly didn’t think that, 11 or 12 years later, we’d be not only having boy-girl fraternal twins, but also giving birth in the same hospital and being able to celebrate the best day of our lives together.”

“It was just a crazy blessing for both families,” he continued, adding, “I’m excited for those annual birthdays that’s for sure.”

