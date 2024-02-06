Country Music Star Toby Keith Dies, Relied on Faith During Battle with Stomach Cancer

Country singer Toby Keith, known for hits such as "Red Solo Cup" and "Made in America", died at the age of 62 on Monday after a two-year battle with stomach cancer.

He boldly made his mark in the country music industry but quietly lived out his last days with an unwavering faith in Jesus Christ turning to prayer in the midst of one of the most challenging times in his life.

"Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on Feb. 5 surrounded by his family," read a statement posted by his family on X. "He fought his fight with grace and courage."

"Please respect the privacy of his family at this time," the message concluded.



Keith opened up about his illness when he received the Country Icon Award at the People's Choice Country Awards in 2022 saying he was receiving chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery.

"Cancer is a roller coaster," he told KWTV in January. "You just sit here and wait on it to go away — it may not ever go away."

He added that he navigated the dark times through faith.

"You gotta have your faith," he said. "Thank God that I got it too. You take it for granted on days when things are good and you lean on it when days are bad. It's taught me to lean on it a little more every day."

He said he also experienced a "peace that surpasses all understanding."

"I finally got to a point in the Spring...I was diagnosed in October of '21. And I was going through all the chemo and been through chemo, radiation, and surgery. And I just got to the point where I was comfortable with whatever happened. I had my brain wrapped around it and I was in a good spot, either way. People without faith don't have that," Keith explained.

He previously shared with Fox News Digital that prayer played a key role in his battle.

"I lean on my faith and I just pray and lean into it," Keith shared. "You gotta' do what you gotta' do, and I don't know how people do it without faith ... that's what I did, it was my rock."

Tributes are pouring in for the music legend.

"Saddle up the horses, Jesus, 'cause a true blue COWBOY just made his ride up to heaven!!!" wrote singer Carrie Underwood on Instagram.

"Introduce him to all the Okies and sign that boy up for the choir," she continued. "We're gonna miss you, Toby, but my heart has no doubt that you are standing in the presence of our King right now...See you again someday, friend."

"Toby was a huge presence in our business and someone we all looked up to and respected. You and your music will be forever remembered big man," wrote country star Jason Aldean on Instagram.



"I am at a loss for words," William Michael Morgan wrote on the social media site. "A true American. A true country artist. I know he is waking up with our Lord now. Prayers for his family."

"Ugh. We lost a legend this week. R.I.P. Toby Keith," Donald Trump Jr. wrote on X.

Keith played for U.S. presidents including George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump. In 2021, he was also awarded the National Medal of the Arts by Trump," PEOPLE reports.

The Oklahoma artist sold more than 40 million albums throughout his career.

