Comedian Rob Schneider Discovers Jesus, Forgiveness: 'I Needed... to Be Home'

Comedian Rob Schneider is increasingly speaking about his faith, heralding the importance of forming a foundation on God and forgiving others.

Listen to them on the latest episode of “Quick Start”

“Jesus only lets you stray so much,” Schneider recently told CBN News of his decision to re-embrace the faith he once found as a teenager. “At a certain point, He grabbed me again and hugged me.”

The “Saturday Night Live” alum, who stars in a new Bentkey cartoon, “Chip Chilla,” went on to describe what he sees as an inherent beauty in Christianity — a faith he believes is predicated upon true goodness.

“There are other religions out there that say, ‘Well, kill your enemy; hate your enemy,'” Schneider said. “And we have a religion that says, ‘Love your enemy, love thy neighbor as thyself … love others.’ What a beautiful way to go through life.”

The actor reflected on a now-viral X post from November in which he apologized for past unforgiveness, particularly surrounding COVID-19 and his anger over how fellow performers handled the issue.

“There were people that very angered me,” Schneider said, citing examples of celebrities’ staunch views on vaccinations and other related issues. “I had to dig underneath what’s that anger.”

Reflecting on how some progressive celebrities handled COVID-19, Schneider said he had to question where the forgiveness was in his own heart, explaining he now knows he can’t always “interpret what other people are feeling.”

I want thank ALL of the lovely people for their kind birthday wishes for me today on my 60th birthday.

I am the luckiest man in the world.

I have a wonderful partner in life, my beautiful wife Patricia and three lovely daughters; Elle, Miranda and Madeline.

Today, I am reminded… pic.twitter.com/DcNq5dZBwu — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) October 31, 2023

Considering fear drove so much of the reaction to COVID, he now has a lighter tone in expressing his critiques of fellow celebrities.

“If I am going to lead my life and be an example, as Christ compels us to do, then I have to do it,” Schneider continued. “Even if it hurts, even if it stretches how I used to feel … and, once you forgive, the beautiful thing about forgiveness is … you end up feeling better.”

“The Animal” star’s return to faith is notable, as he recalled being so devoted to Christianity as a teenager that he “would have dreams of Jesus Christ.” Over time, though, he drifted.

“I did — like many Christians do — stray,” Schneider said. “But there was a continuing pull back, knowing where I needed to be and to be home.”

He continued, “And then [a] very, very strange confluence of things. I married a Catholic, and she was very patient with me, and she’s been the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me.”

This factor, mixed with a project about the Shroud of Turin, among other happenings, started pushing Schneider to think deeply about his faith roots. In the end, he said he could no longer ignore it.

“As Jesus does, He’s a little nudge, a little nudge, a little nudge,” he said, explaining how he believes God wants every human being to come to Him inevitably. “God could put His hand down and make everybody [love Him], but God wants us to come to Him of our own volition. That is the greatest gift.”

Find out more about Schneider’s new show “Chip Chilla” here and watch the video above for more on his faith journey.