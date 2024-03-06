Christian Teen Wows 'American Idol' With Powerful Song About God and Sin: 'Change My Ways'

A Christian teenager who auditioned for “American Idol” recently advanced in the competition after singing a powerful song about God, sin, and truth.

Jennifer Jeffries, a 17-year-old from Starkville, Mississippi, belted out the ballad while playing her guitar, leaving show judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Byan in awe.

Before the high school senior’s performance of her touching original song “Change My Ways” — a tune that put biblical truth in the spotlight — the teen spoke in an interview about the types of messages and songs she likes to perform.

“The songs I write, they’re about personal things — the things I’ve been through,” Jeffries said. “I write things that people can connect with them and know they’re not alone. A lot happens in life, a lot of pain but a lot of joy.”

These themes are captured in “Change My Ways,” with the singer talking about her Bible and struggles to stay on the straight and narrow.

“I have been feeding flesh,” Jefferies sang. “I have been living in sin. My mouth’s been running wild, and I’ve been acting like a wild child.”

She added, “Make Your ways my ways.”

Watch her “American Idol” audition:

After Jeffries sang the song, each of the judges expressed surprise over the uniqueness of her voice.

“I was not expecting that voice,” Bryan said, with Perry adding that the teen has a “unique grit.”

The judges voted to advance Jeffries in the singing competition, with the singer taking to Instagram to express her joy.

“I’m at a loss of words right now!” Jeffries wrote. “I cannot express how thankful I am to be going to HOLLYWOOD!!!! LETS GOOOOO!”

As The Christian Post reported, Jeffries has shared her faith on social media in the past, writing in a 2022 Instagram post about her past misconceptions on God and His love.

“I have never been more glad to be so wrong,” Jeffries wrote, noting the Lord saves people from their sins. “God’s love isn’t paper thin. It’s not confined to stay between four walls. We feel we have no worth but God thought we were worth dying for.” Read more about her views on faith here.

