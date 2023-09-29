Christian Film Making Company Releases Family-Friendly 'Camp Hideout' in Theaters

Another crowd-funded film project is hitting theaters for the first time.

Called Higher Studios, a crowd-funded, Christian filmmaking company, is now premiering its first movie.

The movie titled Camp Hideout is grounded in rich stories of friendship, belonging, and the transformative power of the camping experience.

At the center of the summer tale is Noah, a teen in foster care who keeps getting in trouble. He opts to go to a church summer camp, instead of juvenile hall. He arrives at the camp on a journey that introduces him to several people who will change the course of his life.

The film stars Ethan Drew as Noah, along with Corbin Bleu from High School Musical, Amanda Leighton from This Is Us, and Christopher Lloyd from Back to the Future.

On the film's website, Jason Brown, producer and CEO of Called Higher Studios explained his vision for the production company.

"When I founded Called Higher Studios, my mission was to build a production company that would get back to basics…good old-fashioned storytelling. Movies that put a smile on your face, a lump in your throat, or a tug at your heart. Something that seems to be missing in what most of Hollywood is making today," Brown said.

"Camp Hideout fits that mission," he added. "The heart and soul of the film is about family; however you define it. In the case of our main hero, Noah, a kid who feels lost in the foster care system, he discovers his campmates are there to support him when he needs it most."

Movieguide said the movie "is a pretty wholesome, family-friendly movie and has a strong Christian, moral, uplifting worldview."

Camp Hideout is in theaters now and is for families and audiences of all ages. Check your area movie listings to find a theater screening the movie near you.

Watch the official trailer for Camp Hideout below: