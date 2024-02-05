'The Chosen' Season 4 Takes Second Place in Box Office: 'This Is Going to Be Big'

The highly anticipated season 4 of The Chosen premiered in theaters this weekend and it did not disappoint.

The first 3 episodes of the new season finished in the second spot at the box office behind Universal Pictures/Apple's Original Films co-production Argylle.

The faith-based show about Jesus and His disciples pulled in $6,035,823 for the weekend, which does not include the $1,433,216 it pulled in during its first-place Thursday preview, Box Office Pro reports.

As CBN News reported, faith-based film fans continue to prove that there is a growing desire to see more wholesome, family content on the big screens.

The series is the largest crowdfunded television project in history and continues to climb to new heights of success.

Episodes of The Chosen have been streamed more than 500 million times and the series has now been seen by more than 108 million people since Season 1 premiered.

The series creator, director, and co-screenwriter, Dallas Jenkins, decided to premiere the first few episodes of Season 3, last year.

"We have the ability to try new things, such as putting a TV show in theaters, because our fans are so passionate and supportive. Hopefully, this causes others to check out Seasons One and Two," he said at the time.

Last year, the theatrical debut of The Chosen Season 3 landed in the top 3 at the box office and finished domestically with $8,687,682. It also ended up doubling the box office revenue from the previous release of The Chosen Christmas special, and that was the #1 most successful Fathom Event in history.

"The success of The Chosen Season 3: Episodes 1 & 2 is the perfect example of how innovative the event cinema business has become and how hungry audiences are for faith-based content," said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events, last year.

Fathom has released The Chosen Season 4 in 2,300 theaters – the largest-ever reported footprint for a Fathom release.

"With The Chosen, people have already shown they want to see it shoulder-to-shoulder, crying and laughing together," Nutt said recently. "We think this is going to be big."

Jenkins shared that there are "must-see" moments in this season that will play well on the big screen.

"This season we've got significant biblical events happening like the death of John the Baptist and the raising of Lazarus from the dead," he said. "These moments are better watching with a crowd and on the big screen."

The Season Four synopsis reads:

Clashing kingdoms. Rival rulers. The enemies of Jesus close in while His followers struggle to keep up, leaving Him to carry the burden alone. Threatened by the reality of Jesus' growing influence, religious leaders do the unthinkable—ally with their Roman oppressors. As the seeds of betrayal are planted and opposition to Jesus' message turns violent, He's left with no alternative but demand his followers RISE UP.

As all eight episodes of The Chosen's season 4 are released in theaters in February, you can find out more information and how to purchase tickets for The Chosen HERE.