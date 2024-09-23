'The Chosen' Creator Unveils New Shows, Big News About What Happens Once Series Ends

The team behind “The Chosen,” the monumentally popular TV series about the life of Jesus and His disciples, is just getting started.

In fact, showrunner Dallas Jenkins unveiled a slew of announcements over the weekend at the ChosenCon fan convention in Orlando, a massive gathering of thousands of the show’s biggest buffs.

That announcement hinged on the launch of a new production company, 5&2 Studios, which will develop new movies and TV shows in “The Chosen” universe.

Two of the biggest developments Jenkins unveiled surround a new animated kids program and the future of “The Chosen” itself. As for the latter, the show has centered on a seven-season blueprint.

And with the fifth season slated to premiere in 2025, fans have wondered what will come next. Jenkins and his team haven’t given intensive details, though a press release distributed during ChosenCon affirmed the “next chapter following ‘The Chosen'” will center on the “Acts of the Apostles.”

It’s unclear whether this will come in the form of streaming content of a theatrical release, but fans will certainly be elated to know “The Chosen” won’t be the end of the cinematic journey.

A separate project that was more intensely discussed was “The Chosen Adventures,” a new, 14-episode animated program for children that features some of the same talent seen in “The Chosen,” including Jonathan Roumie, Paras Patel, Elizabeth Tabish, and Noah James.

“‘The Chosen Adventures’ follows 9-year-old Abby in the Galilean city of Capernaum, circa 30 CE,” a synopsis reads. “Inquisitive young Abby is bursting at the seams with questions and feels she doesn’t have the kinds of answers she’s looking for. When she and her best friend, Joshua, meet Jesus will all that change?”

And that’s not all. Jenkins also plans to get into the reality TV space with a separate, six-episode show titled, “The Chosen In the Wild with Bear Grylls.”

Hosted by Grylls, a well-known British adventurer, the program will bring the cast and creators of “The Chosen” into the wild while simultaneously “exploring their personal stories.”

Jenkins said fans have long wanted to see more content surrounding “The Chosen,” but, until now, the team wasn’t prepared to dive in.

“Nearly every time I encounter a viewer, they say something about wanting more Bible content from us,” he said in a statement. “I always say we need to not get ahead of ourselves and remain focused, but now we’ve got a robust enough team to expand our efforts. … I’m very excited to bring our ‘Chosen way’ to more great stories from the Bible, and it’s awesome that we get to first announce it to the fans who helped get us here long before we were popular.”

