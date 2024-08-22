Chick-fil-A Reportedly in Talks to Launch Its Own Streaming Platform

From chicken strips to streaming flicks, Chick-fil-A is adding original content to its menu.

The Atlanta-based restaurant chain is reportedly in conversation with a number of major production companies, including studios that make family-friendly content, according to Deadline.

Among the studios purportedly being considered is Glassman Media, the company behind the NBC show “The Wall,” and Sugar23, which is behind Netflix series “13 Reasons Why.” Chick-fil-A is interested in creating a 10-episode gameshow.

While Deadline is reporting the streaming platform could launch sometime this year, a Chick-fil-A spokesperson told Axios it did not have “any news to share at this time.”

Late last year, Chick-fil-A reportedly listed a job opening for an entertainment producer.

The job listing stated, “We are looking to produce original entertainment — entertainment not necessarily about Chick-fil-A products or the Chick-fil-A brand.”

“This original programming is intended for Chick-fil-A’s soon-to-be launched PLAY entertainment app and may include scripted podcasts and audio adventures, original animation, reality and game shows, and other live-action scripted or non-scripted programming,” it continued.

It is worth noting that Chick-fil-A chairman Dan Cathy is a majority owner of Trilith Studios, which is the largest production facility in Georgia, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

