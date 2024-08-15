Carrie Underwood Sings 'Goodness of God' in Surprise Appearance on Church Worship Team

Photo: Carrie Underwood led worship at a TN church (Screenshot of Rolling Hills Community Church service)

Country superstar Carrie Underwood lent her vocal chops to a church in Franklin, Tennessee, over the weekend, where she helped lead a local congregation in worship.

The “Cowboy Casanova” singer-songwriter joined the worship team at Rolling Hills Community Church on Sunday as they sang “Goodness of God” by Bethel Music and well-known worship leader Jenn Johnson.

A portion of Underwood’s surprise appearance was posted by fan accounts on Instagram.

Underwood, 41, has been outspoken about her Christian faith ever since her song, “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” topped music charts in 2005. She has recorded several faith-themed songs in the years since, including “Temporary Home” and the Grammy-winning “Something in the Water” in 2014. Then, in 2021, the country star released “My Savior,” an album of Christian hymns.

Listen to them on the latest episode of “Quick Start”

The “Victory in Jesus” singer’s surprise appearance at the church in Franklin comes amid news she has joined ABC as the latest judge on “American Idol,” the singing competition that made her a household name. Underwood won season five of the show in 2005, when it was still airing on Fox.

In an Instagram post of his own, longtime “Idol” host Ryan Seacrest described Underwood replacing outgoing judge Katy Perry as “a full-circle moment.”

“Welcome home,” he added.

“Thank you, Ryan!” commented Underwood. “Excited to be coming back home!”

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app, developed by our parent company, to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***