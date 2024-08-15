carrieunderwoodchurch_hdv.jpg

Carrie Underwood Sings 'Goodness of God' in Surprise Appearance on Church Worship Team

Tré Goins-Phillips
08-15-2024

Share This article

Photo: Carrie Underwood led worship at a TN church (Screenshot of Rolling Hills Community Church service)

Country superstar Carrie Underwood lent her vocal chops to a church in Franklin, Tennessee, over the weekend, where she helped lead a local congregation in worship.

The “Cowboy Casanova” singer-songwriter joined the worship team at Rolling Hills Community Church on Sunday as they sang “Goodness of God” by Bethel Music and well-known worship leader Jenn Johnson.

A portion of Underwood’s surprise appearance was posted by fan accounts on Instagram.

Underwood, 41, has been outspoken about her Christian faith ever since her song, “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” topped music charts in 2005. She has recorded several faith-themed songs in the years since, including “Temporary Home” and the Grammy-winning “Something in the Water” in 2014. Then, in 2021, the country star released “My Savior,” an album of Christian hymns.

Listen to them on the latest episode of “Quick Start”

The “Victory in Jesus” singer’s surprise appearance at the church in Franklin comes amid news she has joined ABC as the latest judge on “American Idol,” the singing competition that made her a household name. Underwood won season five of the show in 2005, when it was still airing on Fox.

In an Instagram post of his own, longtime “Idol” host Ryan Seacrest described Underwood replacing outgoing judge Katy Perry as “a full-circle moment.”

“Welcome home,” he added.

“Thank you, Ryan!” commented Underwood. “Excited to be coming back home!”

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app, developed by our parent company, to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Share This article

About The Author

Tré Goins-Phillips Headshot
Tré
Goins-Phillips

Tré Goins-Phillips serves as a host and content creator for CBN News. He hosts the weekly “Faith vs. Culture” show and co-hosts “Quick Start,” a news podcast released every weekday morning. Born and raised in Virginia, Tré now lives along the Blue Ridge Mountains, where he has built his career, often traveling to meet and interview fascinating cultural influencers and entertainers. After working with brands like TheBlaze and Independent Journal Review, Tré began his career at CBN News in 2018 and has a particular passion for bridging the chasm between the secular world and the church
More