Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin Cleared to Play Football in Remarkable Prayer-Fueled Turnaround

Four months after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday night football game, the NFL star has been fully cleared to play again. And he's not wasting any time.

The 25-year-old has been participating in off-season workouts this week at the Bills' practice facility.

During a press conference Tuesday, Hamlin said he's thankful to be alive.

"The wow moment is every day just to be able to wake up and take deep breaths and live a peaceful life to have a family, to have people around me that love me and that care about me and for those people to still have me in their lives, they almost lost me, I died on national TV in front of the whole world," Hamlin said. "The biggest blessing of it all is for me to still have my people and my people to still have me."

After Hamlin died in the middle of that football game on Live TV, whole teams and even some sportscasters bowed in prayer for him.



The tragic incident kicked off days of concentrated prayer that was public for the world to see, and those prayers worked as he has now made a full recovery.



Bill's General Manager Brandon Beane adds that Hamlin is now in a great head-space to make his return to the gridiron.

